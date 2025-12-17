NEW ID Wins $3M Export Tower, Controls 90% of K-FAST Market

June Park CEO of NEW ID K-FAST Show case New York Time Square Ad by NEW ID

NEW ID Achieves 4-Year Trade Honors, 25M Monthly Views, Triple Revenue Target with AI Channel Expansion and Hyundai Platform Integration

We now hope the market recognizes us simply as 'NEW ID' as a proper noun. Redefining the rapidly changing digital content and platform industry is our mission.” — June Park, CEO of NEW ID

NEW ID is pursuing a new business model integrating K-pop live streaming events with related merchandising. "We will expand live streaming events like K-pop concerts and combine them with related merchandise sales," Park said. "We'll provide an integrated experience where global fans can purchase MD products while watching concerts in real-time."This strategy builds a new superfan pipeline extending beyond traditional paid streaming-focused K-content distribution: 'Free FAST → Fandom Building → Live Events/Merchandise → Paid Platform Expansion.'NEW ID continues expanding partnerships across three major sectors: automotive manufacturers, broadcasters, and global OTT platforms. The most notable achievement is the April 2025 media platform development and operation contract with Hyundai Motor Company, launching 'Hyundai TV Plus'—Hyundai's first proprietary FAST platform.This platform was first applied to the 2025 Sonata 'Taxi' model released in April. With content curation tailored for taxi operators, users can enjoy 19 broadcast channels with a single touch during rest periods or while the vehicle is stationary. Industry observers expect Hyundai TV Plus to pursue global expansion, with NEW ID handling channel programming and content supply, establishing a foothold in the global in-vehicle media market. In August, NEW ID was selected as the top channel operating company in the Ministry of Science and ICT's ₩8 billion(5.4 million) 'AI Dubbing Specialized K-FAST Expansion Support Project.' Among six selected consortiums, the NEW ID-led consortium handles AI dubbing of over 520 hours of content and operates 9 FAST channels—the largest share at 37% of the total project (1,400 hours of dubbing, 20 channels).NEW ID will provide English and Spanish AI-dubbed content through 1 premium channel (over 200 hours of dubbed content) and 8 flagship channels (over 40 hours each). Participating companies include CJ ENM, KT ENA, KT Studio Genie, ANNEW, and Studio ANNEW.At the 'K-FAST Global Showcase' held at the Harvard Club in New York on November 14 (local time), CEO Park announced plans to launch the world's first AI-dubbed Korean film specialty FAST channel, drawing significant attention. Through the 'NEW KMOVIES' channel, premium K-movies including the 'Along with the Gods' series starring Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jung-jae, and 'The Attorney' starring Song Kang-ho will be available in English and Spanish.Twenty K-channels comprising approximately 4,400 titles including 1,400 hours of AI-dubbed content are being sequentially broadcast through Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels across more than 20 countries in North America, Latin America, and Europe starting late November."Dubbing is a key element in increasing monetization," Park said. "Thanks to Korean government support, we can now offer 9 premium content FAST channels in complete English and Spanish versions."<"A Tech Bridge Connecting Asia to the World": Beyond Content Distributor to 'Tech Connector'>NEW ID's corporate identity is defined not as a simple content distributor but as a 'Tech Connector.' "Our goal has always been to become a technology bridge connecting Asia to the world," Park emphasized. "Our value lies not in the content itself, but in the technology infrastructure and solutions that enable content to move globally."While 'NEW ID' stands for 'New Identifying Digital Contents and Platform,' Park said, "We now hope the market recognizes us simply as 'NEW ID' as a proper noun. Redefining the rapidly changing digital content and platform industry is our mission."According to Omdia, global FAST advertising revenue is projected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2025 to $10.6 billion by 2030. The Korean FAST market is recording the highest growth rate in Northeast Asia (25% CAGR), expected to reach ₩1.1 trillion by 2028. LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW ID , Asia's largest FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platform, received the '$3 Million Export Tower' award at the 62nd Trade Day ceremony held at COEX in Seoul on December 4, marking four consecutive years of recognized export performance. At the ceremony hosted by the Korea International Trade Association under the supervision of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, NEW ID solidified its status as a global media tech company, having received the '$1 Million Tower' in 2022, the '$2 Million Tower' in 2023, and the Industrial Medal in 2024, followed by this year's '$3 Million Tower.' Launched in 2019 as the digital platform subsidiary of media group NEW (Next Entertainment World, Chairman Wootaek Kim), NEW ID has grown into a dominant player operating approximately 90% of global K-FAST channels in just six years.The company currently operates over 400 FAST channels worldwide and is the only Korean company to have secured exclusive and priority partnerships with top-tier global platforms including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, VIZIO WatchFree, VIDAA TV, and TCL Channel.<25M Monthly Views, 40M Reach: Triple Growth Ahead>NEW ID's growth trajectory is clearly demonstrated in numbers. K-FAST channels alone record over 1.5 billion minutes (25 million hours) of viewing time monthly, meaning more than 40 million households worldwide watch NEW ID's K-content each month.As of October 2025, the company achieved its highest monthly revenue since founding, with annual revenue growth projected to exceed 90% year-over-year."We're pleased to be recognized for sustained export performance while building global technology infrastructure, and we're grateful to all partner companies connected through NEW ID solutions," said CEO June Park. "Our short-term goal is to triple our revenue."'Shoppable Breaks' Achieve 36% Conversion RateNEW ID's most notable innovation is the paradigm shift in CTV (Connected TV) advertising. "We will transform Ad Breaks into Shoppable Breaks," Park explained. "When viewers encounter ads while watching content, we'll provide an integrated commerce experience where QR codes enable immediate purchases."Real results back this vision. Since commercializing shoppable ads across 48 LG FAST channels in May, NEW ID recorded average purchase conversion rates of 9.87% in May and 9.25% in June—4 to 5 times the domestic online average of 2.06%. Summer seasonal products averaged over 10%, with some popular items reaching a peak conversion rate of 36.54%. Ad completion rates above 85% further demonstrate low user abandonment as a key strength.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.