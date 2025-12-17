Submit Release
Forget Gift Cards and Cash, New Study Finds Consumers are Gifting Crypto this Holiday Season

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gift giving season is upon us. Before stocking up on traditional gift cards, consider the gift of crypto as a possibility. A new study conducted by the non-profit National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) and PayPal found that crypto is an increasingly attractive holiday gift option in America. Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults have given, or are considering giving, crypto this holiday season; meanwhile, nearly 1 in 5 say they’d prefer receiving crypto over a gift card.

Could the potential for growth in value be among the main reasons people prefer crypto? National Cryptocurrency Association’s Ali Tager shares resources for the “crypto-curious,” offering a risk-free way for Americans to learn more about cryptocurrency for the holiday season and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.NCA.org.

