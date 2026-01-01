Karns & Karns Secures $1 Million Settlement Against San Bernardino County in Officer Pursuit Crash

Trial Attorney Andre Lee, recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 trial attorney, secured a $1 Million settlement in the James v. County of San Bernardino case. Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm ranked by Best Lawyers in 2026, showcasing their deep community commitment and 2,500 Five-Star Reviews.

Trial Attorney Andre Lee secures $1M settlement against San Bernardino County after client was injured in high-speed officer pursuit crash.

For our client, this settlement represents more than just a figure; it provides the resources needed for long-term recovery and closure after a traumatic, high-speed impact.” — Andre Lee

SAN BERNARDINO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys today announced it has secured a $1 million settlement in the case of James v. County of San Bernardino (San Bernardino Superior Court Case No.: CIVSB2402535). The settlement resolves a high-impact motor vehicle collision stemming from a police pursuit that occurred on April 3, 2023.The collision involved an on-duty officer driving a 2020 Ford Explorer in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle. As the officer approached the intersection of Pueblo Trail and Joshua Lane, he failed to yield the right-of-way, striking the client's 2014 Toyota Tacoma on the driver’s side at an estimated speed of 60–70 miles per hour.The officer was found responsible for the collision and specifically cited for violating California Vehicle Code (VC) 21802(a) by "failing to yield the right-of-way to any vehicles which have approached from another highway."Advocacy by Top 40 Under 40 Trial Attorney Andre Lee The landmark settlement was secured by Karns & Karns Trial Attorney Andre Lee, recently recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 trial attorney by The National Black Lawyers.Born and raised in Los Angeles, Andre Lee was instilled with the value of hard work and the determination to push through adversity by his single mother. He has dedicated his career to advocating for those who deserve justice, consistently securing millions in recoveries for his clients."This case highlights a serious issue: even during official duties, government agencies must adhere to safety standards and be held accountable when negligence leads to catastrophic injury," said Andre Lee. "For our client, this settlement represents more than just a figure; it provides the resources needed for long-term recovery and closure after a traumatic, high-speed impact."The case involved complex litigation against a government entity, which required specialized legal expertise to navigate government claims procedures and establish clear liability, particularly during emergency operations.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a proven track record of securing over $600 million in settlements and verdicts. Dedicated to aggressive and effective legal representation for injured individuals and their families, the firm now proudly operates across California, Nevada, and Texas.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

