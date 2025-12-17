Two Generations, Two Risks: My Family ID Urges Proactivity to Secure Vulnerable Family Members This Holiday Season

The logo for the My Family ID app

Detective-founded family safety app cautions sandwich generation managing children in holiday crowds and caring for elderly loved ones with cognitive decline.

It is the most important app you’ll download, and the best gift for any parent or caregiver.” — Detective Charles Still (Ret.), Founder & CEO of My Family ID

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Family ID , a police detective-founded smartphone app developed to narrow the time gap in missing person cases, is urging parents and caregivers of seniors to be mindful this holiday season of loved ones’ safety, including children in crowded airports and malls, and cognitively vulnerable seniors susceptible to wandering after showing new signs of decline.“The holidays bring a unique combination of joy with the persistent concern about our loved ones,” said Detective Charles Still (Ret.), Founder & CEO of My Family ID. “Nobody wants to spend this festive time searching for a missing loved one, and I’ve seen increased incidents of Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts amidst busy travel and shopping season, where small children or cognitively impaired adults wander.”Still, a retired police detective with 30 years of experience serving Orange County, CA, created My Family ID as a way for people to store secure identification information - vital details, fingerprints, and biometric facial scans to be shared instantly with first responders and law enforcement in the event of separation.The technology includes touchless fingerprinting and biometric face and body scans, which allow users to create a comprehensive digital ID. The My Family ID app is especially valuable for caregivers of vulnerable populations, such as non-verbal children or seniors with dementia, as the face scanning feature can be used by law enforcement to quickly scan thousands of hours of CCTV footage to aid swift recovery and reunification.“Navigating airports, crowded malls, and new places can be stressful, and it’s easy for a child or a confused senior to get separated in an instant. Distractions happen, and it’s imperative that parents be vigilant,” said Still. “But safety preparedness isn’t just about crowds; it’s about noticing an aging relative’s cognitive decline at your holiday dinner or a non-verbal child who elopes when they are stressed. All of these scenarios signal the need to act now and be prepared.”The app’s secure, encrypted platform stores not only biometric data but emergency contact information, medical details, and specific behavioral notes. By having this all-in-one digital ID in the palm of their hands, parents and caregivers can support first responders in initiating an immediate, informed search in the event of a non-criminal missing person case.My Family ID extends crucial preparedness to all vulnerable family members, offering a vital tool for the “sandwich generation” concerned about their young children and aging parents.“It is the most important app you’ll download, and the best gift for any parent or caregiver,” said Still. My Family ID is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, giving families the peace of mind that comes with effective emergency preparedness.About My Family IDMy Family ID, founded by Retired Detective Charles Still, is a mobile app designed to store secure identification data to safeguard vulnerable populations. The cutting-edge technology empowers families and caregivers to build a comprehensive, digital identification profile of their loved one. This profile includes digital fingerprints, biometric body and face scans, physical identifiers, and emergency contact information. The My Family ID app provides a proactive preparedness plan and increases the likelihood of a swift, safe reunification in non-criminal missing person cases.

