Luka Dončić Gifts Entire Lakers Organization Premium Electric Bikes from Venice-Based PEDAL

Luka Dončić gifts over 100 PEDAL bikes to Lakers. Photo credit: Los Angeles Lakers

NBA star Luka Dončić surprised the Los Angeles Lakers organization with premium e-bikes from Venice-based PEDAL Electric, spotlighting performance-led mobility.

Having Luka choose PEDAL for the entire Lakers organization is a powerful validation of our product and brand, and an incredibly meaningful moment for our team.” — PEDAL Co-Founders Spencer Gillis and Steven Melendez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBA star Luka Dončić surprised the entire Los Angeles Lakers organization with a standout gift: premium electric bikes from PEDAL Electric, a Venice, California - based e-mobility brand known for design-led craftsmanship and performance-driven engineering.Rather than opting for a symbolic gesture, Dončić selected PEDAL to provide bikes for players, coaches, and staff - underscoring his interest in practical, high-quality products built for everyday use and long-term durability. Dončić personally chose PEDAL’s flagship AWD [S] model for teammates, an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor e-bike engineered for power, stability, and larger rider support. Staff and additional members of the organization received PEDAL’s lightweight H/T model, designed for daily movement and a wide range of rider heights and needs.Founded in 2020 by Spencer Gillis and Steven Melendez, PEDAL Electric has quickly emerged as a leader in modern mobility, building premium e-bikes that balance performance, durability, and thoughtful design. Born in Venice, the brand blends culture-forward aesthetics with engineering focused on real-world usability - serving commuters, athletes, and everyday riders alike.“We set out to build the bike and brand we wished existed - rooted in design, built for the long haul, and driven by purpose,” said PEDAL Electric founder Spencer Gillis. “Having Luka choose PEDAL for the entire Lakers organization is a powerful validation of our product and brand, and an incredibly meaningful moment for our team.” said Steven Melendez.Dončić’s team-wide gift reflects a growing shift among athletes toward premium electric mobility - valuing performance, sustainability, and convenience as part of their lifestyle both on and off the court. With a growing roadmap of new products ahead, PEDAL Electric continues to expand its vision of modern, design-driven transportation.Across the league, players are increasingly turning to electric bikes for their:1. Daily commute convenience2. Low-impact training benefits3. Sustainability and reduced car dependency4. Ease of navigating the stresses of dense LA trafficAs electric mobility grows across Los Angeles and beyond, PEDAL remains committed to supporting the communities it serves with bikes built for everyday life.About PEDAL:PEDAL Electric is a premium electric bike company based in Venice, California, founded in 2020 by Spencer Gillis and Steven Melendez. The company designs and engineers high-performance e-bikes built for modern urban mobility, focusing on durability, rider comfort, and thoughtful design. Inspired by the founders’ global travel experiences and commitment to sustainable transportation, PEDAL creates reliable, design-led bikes that support commuters, athletes, and everyday riders in navigating their cities with ease. Visit PedalElectric.com or follow @pedal.electric on Instagram to learn more.

