Acoustic Music Icon Buddy Melton releases 'Blue Skies'

"Blue Skies" Single Art Buddy Melton

Musician and songwriter, Buddy Melton, is back with a new song, after his retirement from Balsam Range, the highly acclaimed band he co-founded.

This is a song I've had for a long time. When I knew I was going into the studio with Sam Bush, the song came to mind and it felt like the perfect time to record and share it.” — Buddy Melton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Buddy Melton’s receipt of the 2025 North Carolina Award for excellence and contributions in the fine arts from Governor Josh Stein, Melton & Miller Music is proud to announce the release of “Blue Skies,” a new single from the two-time IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year. Supported by the powerful backbeat of a crackerjack studio band, the song reflects upon different paths to happiness, while delivering a message of clarity and contentment.In addition to Buddy (Lead and Harmony Vocals / Upright Bass), the track features the legendary Sam Bush (Mandolin), Casey Driessen (Fiddle), Stephen Mougin (Acoustic Guitar), Bennett Sullivan (Banjo), and Milan Miller (Harmony Vocals). Blue Skies was written by Jeb Anderson, James Ellis, Jeff Smith, and David Tolliver."This is a song I've had for a long time," Melton says. "When I knew I was going into the studio with Sam Bush, the song came to mind and it felt like the perfect time to record and share it."Over the past year, Buddy has been hard at work in the studio, crafting a fresh collection of songs that build upon his signature sound, while exploring new territory with collaborators that include the aforementioned mandolin master Sam Bush, dobro icon Jerry Douglas, ace fiddler Aubrey Haynie, banjo innovator Noam Pikelny, Grammy-winner Woody Platt, globetrotting virtuoso Seth Taylor, and more. Buddy’s dedication to the creative process has led to a vibrant new chapter in his musical journey, and “Blue Skies” serves as the first glimpse into what is to come. The track captures both the spirit and soul of this new era, offering listeners a taste of several new recordings set to be released throughout 2026.During his eighteen-year tenure with Balsam Range, Buddy was the voice of multiple #1 songs and performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the country, including the Grand Ole Opry, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and Merlefest. The group received near countless awards from the IBMA, including multiple trophies for Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. On an individual level, Buddy was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the IBMA in 2014 and 2018.One of the most prevalent aspects of Buddy’s musical artistry is his love of collaboration. His recording credits cover a long list of bluegrass icons, including Sam Bush, Terry Baucom, Tony Rice, Adam Steffey, Jerry Douglas, Sammy Shelor, Woody Platt and John Cowan, as well as folks on the fringe of the bluegrass genre such as actor/comedian/banjoist Steve Martin, Chloe Agnew of Celtic Woman fame, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, Americana renaissance man Jim Lauderdale, and the legendary Doc Watson. Over the past several years, Buddy has also released a steady stream of duo recordings with old friend Milan Miller, yielding the popular songs “Adeline,” “Who Are You Redbird,” “Will I Want To,” and “The Last Moonshiner.”Song Title: Blue SkiesLength: 3:51Songwriters: Jeb Stuart Anderson, James Ellis, Jeff Smith, David Tolliver Publishers: Chicksaw Roan Music (ASCAP), Yamez Music (BMI), EMI Blackwood Music (BMI), Jeffrey Thomas Smith (SESAC)Record Label: Melton & Miller MusicCredits:Buddy Melton- Lead and Harmony Vocals, Upright BassSam Bush- MandolinCasey Driessen- FiddleStephen Mougin- Acoustic GuitarBennett Sullivan- BanjoMilan Miller- Harmony VocalsProduced by Buddy MeltonRecorded by Stephen Mougin at Dark Shadow RecordingMixed and mastered by Van Atkins at the Shop“Blue Skies” is available to radio on Airplay Direct and for fans everywhere great music is downloaded and streamed.

"Blue Skies"

