Rare 1870-CC Double Eagle Sells for Over $300,000 at Gold Standard Auctions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Standard Auctions announced the sale of an 1870-CC Liberty Head $20 Double Eagle for $350,000, marking one of the most significant numismatic transactions in the company's history. The coin, widely regarded as one of the rarest and most desirable U.S. gold coins ever minted, sold to a private collector.

"This is the kind of coin that defines a collection," said Christian Lyche, owner of Gold Standard Auctions. "When an 1870-CC Double Eagle comes to market, serious collectors pay attention. We were honored to handle this piece."

The 1870-CC Double Eagle holds a special place in American numismatic history. The Carson City Mint struck only 3,789 examples during its first year of operation, and experts estimate fewer than 50 survive today. Collectors often call it the "Queen of Carson City Gold Coins" due to its extreme rarity and historical significance.

The coin represents the direct connection between the California Gold Rush and Nevada's Comstock Lode silver discovery. When the Carson City Mint opened in 1870, it began striking double eagles to convert Western gold into spendable currency. Most of these coins saw heavy use in frontier commerce, leaving surviving examples well-worn and scarce.

"Finding one of these in any condition is rare," Lyche said. "They don't sit in collections forever. When they move, it's news."

The consignor, who wished to remain anonymous, had held the coin as part of a family collection for several decades before deciding to sell.

Gold Standard Auctions specializes in rare coins, currency, and precious metals. The company conducts regular auctions serving collectors across Texas and nationwide.

About Gold Standard Auctions

Gold Standard Auctions is a Texas-based auction house specializing in rare coins, currency, and precious metals. The company serves collectors and estates throughout the region with transparent processes and competitive results. Learn more at goldstandardauctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.