Cantor Marjory Appel Builds a Ministry of Healing, Music, and Compassion

Cantor Appel represents the very best of what JSLI hopes to cultivate in its students. Her work demonstrates how Jewish leadership can touch lives far beyond the walls of a synagogue.” — Rabbi and Dean Steve Blane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is proud to recognize the outstanding work of Cantor Marjory Appel, whose ministry reaches patients in hospitals, seniors in residential communities, incarcerated individuals seeking spiritual connection, and families celebrating life's most important milestones. Through music, pastoral care, and compassionate leadership, Appel has created a uniquely diverse and impactful cantorial career.

Since her ordination, Cantor Appel has developed a multifaceted ministry that reflects the evolving role of Jewish spiritual leadership in the twenty-first century. She currently divides her professional service among NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she provides spiritual care and emotional support to patients and families; Atria Senior Living communities, where she leads worship and enriches the spiritual lives of older adults; and Rikers Island, where she serves the Jewish population through worship, pastoral presence, and Shabbat programming. In each setting, Appel brings warmth, wisdom, and a deep commitment to helping people find meaning, comfort, and connection through Jewish tradition. Beyond her work in chaplaincy and community ministry, Appel officiates weddings, funerals, and other lifecycle events while continuing to expand her musical and spiritual leadership throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Reflecting on her professional journey, Appel credits both her JSLI education and her continuing chaplaincy training with helping her develop a confident and authentic spiritual voice. "Given my mission to bring the music of prayer to those who don't have access, this work has been truly rewarding," Appel recently shared. "It is a privilege to help bring spiritual strength to those in need."

Her professional website features performances recorded at New York's historic Central Synagogue and highlights the unique blend of musical artistry, spiritual leadership, and pastoral care that defines her work.

This coming High Holiday season, Appel will bring her gifts to Temple Beth David in Florida, where she will serve as cantor for the High Holidays. The engagement reflects the growing reputation she has earned through her dedication to meaningful Jewish leadership and spiritual care.

About Cantor Marjory Appel

Cantor Marjory Appel is a cantor, chaplain, educator, and lifecycle officiant serving communities throughout the New York metropolitan area. Her work includes hospital chaplaincy, senior adult worship leadership, correctional facility ministry, lifecycle officiation, and Jewish musical leadership. She is a graduate of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute.

About the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute

The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is a leading online rabbinical and cantorial school that has ordained more than 250 rabbis and cantors serving congregations and communities throughout North America and beyond. JSLI prepares clergy for the realities of twenty-first-century Jewish leadership through rigorous study, practical training, and a commitment to inclusive Jewish community.

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