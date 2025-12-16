Bidet Installations Near Franklin Emerges as a Top Healthy Home Upgrade in Middle Tennessee

Are bidets better than toilet paper? Polls point to yes! Install your Bidet in Franklin Tennessee today with Jesom Electrical and Plumbing Bidet Conversion Franklin TN Franklin Tennessee Plumber for Bidet Installs

Bidet installations near Franklin, TN are rising as homeowners choose cleaner, water-based bathroom upgrades for healthier, more comfortable homes.

We’re seeing more homeowners prioritize hygiene and efficiency in everyday spaces. Bidet installations, along with modern water heater upgrades, are practical improvements that support that shift.” — Jesus Soria, Founder of Jesom Electrical and Plumbing

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bidet installations have become one of the most requested residential plumbing upgrades in Williamson County heading into the 2025 holiday season. Local service providers report increased interest in both bidet seat conversions and full bidet toilet systems, particularly in Franklin and Brentwood, where homeowners are increasingly focused on hygiene, water use, and long-term home efficiency.Search activity across Middle Tennessee reflects this shift. Phrases such as “ toilet to bidet conversions Franklin Tennessee ,” “ bidet installs near Franklin TN ,” and “ Bidet Installation Franklin, TN ” have trended upward throughout 2024 and into early 2025, indicating growing consumer awareness and adoption. This increase aligns with a broader movement toward Healthy Home Upgrades Franklin, TN, where practical improvements to daily living spaces are prioritized over cosmetic renovations.Bidet Installation as a Functional Home ImprovementUnlike traditional bathroom upgrades that focus on design or finishes, bidet installations address routine hygiene and water use. A bidet uses a controlled stream of water for cleaning rather than relying solely on toilet paper. This approach is widely adopted internationally and has gained steady traction in the United States over the past decade.Homeowners in Franklin and Brentwood cite several reasons for installing bidets, including improved cleanliness, reduced irritation for sensitive skin, and lower dependence on disposable paper products. Households with young children, aging family members, or postpartum recovery needs are among the most frequent adopters.From an installation standpoint, bidets fall into two primary categories.Bidet Conversion SeatsBidet conversion seats replace an existing toilet seat while retaining the original toilet fixture. These units range from basic non-electric models to advanced electric seats with heated water, adjustable pressure, and integrated air drying. Most non-electric bidet seats connect directly to the toilet’s water supply and do not require electrical access. Electric bidet seats typically require a nearby GFCI outlet to power heating elements and electronic controls. In homes where an outlet is not already present, electrical installation is often required to meet code and safety standards. Bidet conversion seats are currently the most common choice for Bidet Installation Franklin, TN, due to their compatibility with standard toilets and relatively straightforward installation process.Full Bidet Toilet SystemsFull bidet toilets replace the entire toilet with a single integrated unit that combines flushing and bidet functions. These systems are commonly installed during bathroom renovations or in primary bathrooms where homeowners prefer a streamlined design.Integrated bidet toilets often include automated flushing, built-in deodorizers, night lighting, and self-cleaning features. Because these systems are fully electronic, they require dedicated electrical connections and professional installation.While the upfront cost is higher, full bidet toilets are typically selected for long-term use and are viewed as a permanent bathroom upgrade rather than an add-on.Frequently Installed Bidet ModelsAmong homeowners requesting bidet installation services in Williamson County, several models are consistently selected due to reliability, availability, and performance history. These include the Bio Bidet BB-2000, Brondell Swash T44, and the TOTO Washlet C5 and S-Series. These models are commonly specified due to established manufacturer support and compatibility with residential plumbing standards.Water Heater Upgrades Connected to Healthy Home TrendsIn addition to bidet installations, local plumbing providers report that water heater upgrades are frequently discussed during the same service consultations. Homes adding bidets often evaluate hot water capacity and system performance, particularly when electric bidet seats or multiple bathroom upgrades are involved.As a result, Tankless Water Heater Installation Franklin, TN has become increasingly relevant in homes undergoing plumbing updates. Tankless systems heat water on demand rather than storing it in a tank, which can improve hot water availability during periods of high usage.Hybrid heat pump water heaters are also being installed as an alternative to tankless systems. These units use electricity to move heat from the surrounding air into the water, reducing energy consumption compared to traditional electric tanks. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heat pump water heaters can be significantly more efficient than standard electric models under appropriate conditions.For homeowners not replacing their water heater, routine maintenance such as tank flushing remains common. Sediment buildup inside traditional tanks can affect heating performance and water clarity. Periodic flushing helps maintain system efficiency and reliability.Healthy Home Upgrades in Williamson CountyThe increased demand for bidet installations and efficient water heaters reflects a broader emphasis on Healthy Home Upgrades Franklin, TN. Rather than focusing solely on appearance, homeowners are prioritizing upgrades that affect daily use, comfort, and resource efficiency.These changes are especially common ahead of the holiday season, when homes experience increased occupancy, higher water usage, and more frequent bathroom use. Plumbing upgrades completed during this period are often selected for their long-term practicality rather than short-term aesthetics.Local Service CoverageJesom Electrical & Plumbing provides residential plumbing and electrical services throughout Williamson and Maury Counties, including Franklin, Brentwood, Thompson’s Station, Nolensville, College Grove, Fairview, Leiper’s Fork, Spring Hill, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Services include bidet installation, water heater maintenance, tankless and hybrid water heater installation, and general residential plumbing and electrical work.About Jesom Electrical & PlumbingJesom Electrical & Plumbing is a locally owned service company serving the Franklin, Tennessee area and surrounding communities. Led by owner Jesus Soria, the company provides residential plumbing and electrical services with a focus on functional home upgrades, system reliability, and long-term efficiency. Jesom supports a range of home improvement projects related to sanitation, whole-home water filtration systems, and electrical infrastructure.

