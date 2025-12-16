Rev. David M. O’Leary Addresses Modern Catholic Struggles In 'Twelve Tough Questions And A Pastor’s Response'

Twelve Tough Questions and a Pastor's Response by David M. O'Leary

A Seasoned Priest And Moral Theologian Offers Clarity, Compassion, And Honest Dialogue On The Most Difficult Issues Facing Today’s Church

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverend David M. O’Leary, VF, S.T.L., D.Phil., presents Twelve Tough Questions and a Pastor’s Response, a thoughtful and deeply pastoral book that engages the pressing moral, spiritual, and institutional questions confronting contemporary Catholic life. Written in an accessible, conversational style, the book speaks directly to believers who are seeking understanding, reassurance, and integrity in their faith.

Drawing from decades of experience as a pastor, professor of moral theology, and chaplain, Fr. O’Leary responds to real questions posed by everyday Catholics—questions shaped by pain, confusion, and hope. From the wounds left by Church scandals to enduring questions about suffering, conscience, and human dignity, Twelve Tough Questions approaches difficult topics with honesty and empathy rather than judgment or abstraction.

Structured as a series of intimate letters, the book creates the feeling of a personal conversation rather than a theological lecture. Fr. O’Leary combines rigorous scholarship with pastoral sensitivity, offering reflections that are intellectually grounded yet deeply human. His responses acknowledge doubt and struggle while reaffirming the enduring relevance of Catholic moral teaching when approached with humility and compassion.

Fr. O’Leary’s motivation for writing the book grew out of countless conversations held in parishes, military bases, universities, and hospitals—spaces where faith is often tested most deeply. Rather than providing easy answers, he invites readers into a process of reflection rooted in trust, conscience, and lived experience. The result is a work that respects both the complexity of modern life and the spiritual hunger of those seeking meaning.

Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 1985, Very Reverend O’Leary has served the Church in a wide range of ministries, including as a United States Air Force Reserve chaplain. He currently serves as Pastor of the Catholic Collaborative of Concord-Carlisle, continuing his lifelong commitment to accompanying people through faith, uncertainty, and renewal.

Twelve Tough Questions and a Pastor’s Response is written for Catholics wrestling with difficult issues, as well as for seekers, doubters, and the spiritually curious. It offers reassurance that faith can be both intellectually serious and pastorally tender, even in times of tension and transformation within the Church.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/eflWbcO

