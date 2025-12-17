WAVERUNNER CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Company has issued 4,900,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, raising total gross proceeds of $245,000

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waverunner Capital Inc. (CSE: WRUN and US OTC: CHMJF) (“Waverunner” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company has issued 4,900,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, raising total gross proceeds of $245,000. These funds will be allocated to enhance working capital, resolve outstanding payables (including related party obligations), and drive future business initiatives. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities laws.The closing of this financing marks a significant milestone for Waverunner Capital Inc. as it emerges from a period of restructuring and positions itself for renewed growth. CEO Douglas Ford commented:“This successful financing demonstrates the confidence our stakeholders have in Waverunner’s vision. With fresh capital in place, we are energized to pursue new opportunities and deliver value for our shareholders.”About Waverunner Capital Inc.Waverunner Capital Inc. continues to focus on strategic investments in early-stage companies, providing not only capital but also advisory support and access to management expertise. Current holdings include ventures in biotechnology, renewable energy (“REVV”), and plant-based wellness (“FUEL”). For more information, visit www.waverunnercapital.com or www.sedarplus.ca “Douglas Ford”Chief Executive OfficerFor further information please contact:Waverunner Capital Inc. Douglas Ford, CEOPhone: 604-678-8941Email: info@waverunnercapital.comNeither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the Company’s future prospects and the expected growth potential of the Company.By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company’s reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, including risks related to the Company’s ability to complete the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

