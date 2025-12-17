AMPP Announces Former Blue Angel Pilot John 'Gucci' Foley as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Annual Conference + Expo

John "Gucci" Foley

John "Gucci" Foley

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Renowned Blue Angel and leadership expert to deliver a keynote on igniting a culture of excellence and sustained high performance

John "Gucci" Foley's message of gratitude and disciplined performance resonates deeply with professionals in our field, who work every day to safeguard critical assets and infrastructure.”
— Alan Thomas
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced that John “Gucci” Foley, former lead solo pilot of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and one of the top 10 most in-demand speakers worldwide, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2026 AMPP Annual Conference + Expo. The event will take place March 15–19, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Gucci will deliver a keynote titled “Ignite a Culture of Excellence” at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026. Drawing from his experiences as a Blue Angel and high-performance leader, Gucci will explore how precision, trust, and a mindset of gratitude can elevate individuals and organizations to achieve excellence, principles that align closely with AMPP’s mission and values.

This year’s keynote is proudly sponsored by RETEGO, whose support helps AMPP bring world-class speakers and thought leaders to the Annual Conference + Expo.

“John “Gucci” Foley embodies the pursuit of excellence through teamwork, precision, and purpose,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “His message of gratitude and disciplined performance resonates deeply with professionals in our field, who work every day to safeguard critical assets and infrastructure. We’re honored to have him join us in Houston for what promises to be an inspiring and energizing session.”

As the lead solo pilot for the legendary Blue Angels flight team, Gucci exemplified the pinnacle of excellence, mastering the art of flying among the top 0.01% of U.S. military pilots. He was named a Top Ten Carrier Pilot nine times before leaving his mark as a Marine Instructor Pilot and then Lead Solo Pilot of the Blue Angels. His expertise even extended to the silver screen as Gucci piloted jets in the iconic film Top Gun.

After completing his Navy service, Gucci earned multiple degrees from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the U.S. Naval War College, integrating lessons from his aviation career into the business realm. Today, he is a trusted advisor to global business leaders, captivating audiences worldwide with his signature Glad To Be Here® mindset.

An innovative and visionary leader, best-selling author, and catalyst for organizational growth, Gucci inspires individuals and teams to achieve elite performance through passion, purpose, and presence. In 2011, he founded the Glad To Be Here® Foundation, donating 10% of his speaking fees to charities globally, supporting causes that have impacted thousands of lives and sponsoring 479 charities across 57 countries.

The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is the world’s largest event dedicated to corrosion control, coatings, and materials protection. It offers attendees five days of technical programming, professional development, and networking, featuring more than 600 hours of content and hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in materials performance.

For more information about AMPP’s Annual Conference + Expo or to register, visit https://ace.ampp.org.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMPP Announces Former Blue Angel Pilot John 'Gucci' Foley as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Annual Conference + Expo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
Company/Organization
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
15835 Park Ten Place
Houston, Texas, 77084
United States
+1 330-714-8302
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 38,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

More From This Author
AMPP Announces Former Blue Angel Pilot John 'Gucci' Foley as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Annual Conference + Expo
AMPP, ASEF Sign Global Cooperation Agreement to Advance Shipbuilding Standards, Technical Exchange, and Maritime Safety
AMPP CEO Alan Thomas Appointed to Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) Board
View All Stories From This Author