AMPP Announces Former Blue Angel Pilot John 'Gucci' Foley as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Annual Conference + Expo
Renowned Blue Angel and leadership expert to deliver a keynote on igniting a culture of excellence and sustained high performance
Gucci will deliver a keynote titled “Ignite a Culture of Excellence” at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026. Drawing from his experiences as a Blue Angel and high-performance leader, Gucci will explore how precision, trust, and a mindset of gratitude can elevate individuals and organizations to achieve excellence, principles that align closely with AMPP’s mission and values.
This year’s keynote is proudly sponsored by RETEGO, whose support helps AMPP bring world-class speakers and thought leaders to the Annual Conference + Expo.
“John “Gucci” Foley embodies the pursuit of excellence through teamwork, precision, and purpose,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “His message of gratitude and disciplined performance resonates deeply with professionals in our field, who work every day to safeguard critical assets and infrastructure. We’re honored to have him join us in Houston for what promises to be an inspiring and energizing session.”
As the lead solo pilot for the legendary Blue Angels flight team, Gucci exemplified the pinnacle of excellence, mastering the art of flying among the top 0.01% of U.S. military pilots. He was named a Top Ten Carrier Pilot nine times before leaving his mark as a Marine Instructor Pilot and then Lead Solo Pilot of the Blue Angels. His expertise even extended to the silver screen as Gucci piloted jets in the iconic film Top Gun.
After completing his Navy service, Gucci earned multiple degrees from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the U.S. Naval War College, integrating lessons from his aviation career into the business realm. Today, he is a trusted advisor to global business leaders, captivating audiences worldwide with his signature Glad To Be Here® mindset.
An innovative and visionary leader, best-selling author, and catalyst for organizational growth, Gucci inspires individuals and teams to achieve elite performance through passion, purpose, and presence. In 2011, he founded the Glad To Be Here® Foundation, donating 10% of his speaking fees to charities globally, supporting causes that have impacted thousands of lives and sponsoring 479 charities across 57 countries.
The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is the world’s largest event dedicated to corrosion control, coatings, and materials protection. It offers attendees five days of technical programming, professional development, and networking, featuring more than 600 hours of content and hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in materials performance.
For more information about AMPP’s Annual Conference + Expo or to register, visit https://ace.ampp.org.
