K2 Cyber Chooses Turris to Streamline Producer Onboarding and Management

K2 Cyber and Turris Partnership Announced

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2 Cyber , a premier provider of Intelligent Cyber Insurance™ for the SMB market, has selected Turris , a leading insurance distribution management platform, to streamline its broker and agency onboarding operations. This partnership enables K2 Cyber to accelerate distribution by quickly and compliantly adding producers, with minimal operational burden.K2 Cyber required a solution that could allow rapid growth while ensuring strict adherence to state-by-state statutory requirements. By implementing Turris, K2 Cyber has replaced manual license checks with automated workflows, to ensure only correctly licensed producers are authorized to sell specific insurance products.“Turris gave us the ability to onboard producers in minutes, not days or weeks. They completely automate the admin work of checking producer licenses and making sure they remain licensed,” said Ray Lynch, COO at K2 Cyber. “Turris was the obvious solution given their robust API and how flexible their software is to account for the varied ways we need to add producers.”The Turris platform offers MGAs and carriers a "source of truth" for distribution data. Its technology can be accessed via a web application for immediate value, or fully integrated via API, allowing organizations like K2 Cyber to embed compliance workflows directly into their existing systems. Turris easily connects with policy administration systems, enabling real-time license checks during policy lifecycle events to further reduce compliance risk.“We are thrilled to be selected by K2 Cyber to help automate their distribution management,” said Douglas Ver Mulm, CEO of Turris. “We are excited to provide the infrastructure that allows their team to minimize administrative work and maximize sales performance.”Beyond onboarding and compliance, Turris aims to modernize back-office operations. By centralizing producer data, insurance organizations like K2 Cyber can enhance adjacent workflows and provide deeper sales analytics to their agency partnership teams.About TurrisTurris is the operating system for the insurance back office, designed to help MGAs, carriers, agencies, networks, and wholesalers automate their most critical distribution workflows. As a leading distribution management platform, Turris streamlines producer onboarding, continuous compliance monitoring, and licensing checks. With an API-first infrastructure, Turris embeds intelligent automation directly into existing processes, allowing insurance organizations to save countless administrative hours and realize ROI from day one. Turris is quickly becoming the de facto source of distribution data and the primary infrastructure to hand off key workflows between insurance companies and their producer partners. For more information, visit turrisfi.com.About K2 CyberK2 Cyber is the cutting-edge provider of Intelligent Cyber Insurance™, dedicated to cultivating winners in today's complex SMB digital landscape through continuous risk engineering, innovative prevention and mitigation tools, and comprehensive cyber education. By empowering insureds with resources typically beyond their reach, our influence drives positive change on a broader scale. Backed by a team with deep cyber insurance, technology and cybersecurity expertise, K2 Cyber is redefining cyber risk management for the SMB sector. For more information, visit k2cyber.ai.K2 Cyber is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

