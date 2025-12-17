Maple Counseling Activates Community Trauma Response Team, Offers Free Support After Recent Violence

Maple Counseling Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Counseling is activating its Community Trauma Response Team in response to disturbing images of a terror attack, a mass shooting, and a high-profile Hollywood crime scene that circulated widely on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat over the weekend. Many children, teenagers, and adults were exposed to graphic content with little warning.

Maple Counseling, one of Southern California’s largest providers of affordable mental health care, is offering support to community members who may be feeling unsettled, anxious, or overwhelmed following recent events. Mental health experts say such exposure can have a lasting emotional impact, even for those not directly involved.

“A lot of people are doom-scrolling and don’t realize how much this is affecting them,” said Varina Bleil, CEO of Maple Counseling. “If you are feeling anxious, on edge, or not sleeping well, that is a normal response. You do not have to wait until it gets worse to ask for support.”

Maple Counseling is offering free mental health support to children and adults, including:

• Emotional support sessions

• Community listening spaces

• Short-term support groups

These services are not therapy and do not require a diagnosis. The goal of Maple Counseling’s Community Trauma Response Team is to offer support and meet people where they are emotionally during times of heightened stress or trauma. Care is accessible, without barriers like cost or long-term commitments, and focused on connection and stabilization rather than fixing or analyzing.

“If recent events are affecting you or your family, help is available,” Bleil said. “You don’t need to reach a breaking point before reaching out.”

Kids and teens can be especially affected after seeing violent or disturbing content online. Maple Counseling’s Community Trauma Response Team helps parents make sense of common emotional reactions and offers guidance on how to support young people during uncertain or stressful times.

Maple Counseling provides affordable, high-quality mental health services both in person and online to individuals and families across 135 ZIP codes throughout California.

