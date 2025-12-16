Dallas Coin Buyers Reports Major Surge in Silver Sales as Local Residents Seek Tangible Assets

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Coin Buyers, a coin and precious metals dealer serving the DFW metroplex, has recorded a significant increase in silver bullion sales over the past six months compared to the same period last year. The company attributes the trend to growing interest from first-time buyers looking to diversify beyond traditional investments.

"We're seeing people who've never bought precious metals before walking through our door," said a spokesperson of Dallas Coin Buyers. "Teachers, nurses, small business owners. They're not speculators. They just want something physical they can hold onto."

Key trends observed by Dallas Coin Buyers over the past six months:

- Silver American Eagles and 90% "junk silver" coins have become the most requested products among new buyers

- The average transaction size has decreased, adjusted for silver melt prices, suggesting more buyers are making smaller, incremental purchases rather than large one-time investments

- Buyer inquiries mentioning "inflation" or "dollar value" have risen sharply since summer

- A growing share of new silver buyers are under age 45, a notable shift from the company's historically older customer base

The shift mirrors national trends. The U.S. Mint reported strong American Silver Eagle sales in recent months, while the Silver Institute projects global silver demand to reach near-record levels in 2025.

"Silver sits around $60 per ounce right now," a Dallas Coin Buyers representative said. "For someone who wants to start building a position in precious metals, that's a much easier entry point than gold at $4,000. You can walk out with real sound money in your pocket for a few hundred dollars."

Dallas Coin Buyers has operated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 7 years, offering buying and selling services for gold, silver, rare coins, and currency. The company provides free appraisals and in-home appointments for clients unable to visit their location.

