Olivia Goodreau of the LivLyme Foundation is a Panelist at Historic HHS Lyme Disease Roundtable Led by Secretary RFK Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LivLyme Foundation announced today that Olivia Goodreau, patient advocate and founder of the LivLyme Foundation, served as a panelist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Lyme Disease Roundtable, a landmark gathering convened and led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.The roundtable brought together federal leaders, members of Congress, leading clinicians and researchers, and members of the Lyme and tick-borne disease community for a focused discussion on accelerating national action to address Lyme disease and associated tick-borne illnesses.Advocates and stakeholders are recognizing the HHS Lyme Disease Roundtable as a historic milestone—placing the voices of patients, families, clinicians, and scientists in direct conversation with senior federal decision-makers responsible for shaping public health priorities and healthcare policy.National Leaders, Policymakers, and Experts Convene to Address Lyme DiseaseThe roundtable included participation from notable national leaders, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS); Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); U.S. Senator Susan Collins; Congressman Chris Smith; Congressman Morgan Griffiths; Dr. O’Neil, Acting Director of the CDC; Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, Chief of Staff for the U.S. Surgeon General; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of NIH; and a broad coalition of researchers, physicians, and Lyme community members, representing a range of experiences across diagnosis, treatment, long-term care, and scientific investigation.Participants addressed pressing challenges that Lyme patients face nationwide, including delays in diagnosis, inadequate testing, inconsistencies in clinical care, a lack of robust surveillance, and the urgent need for expanded research into long-term complications and tick-borne co-infections.Centering Patient Voice: Olivia Goodreau’s Role as a PanelistAs a panelist, Olivia Goodreau represented the lived experience of Lyme patients and the advocacy mission of the LivLyme Foundation—underscoring the importance of patient-centered policy, improved access to care, and investment in research that reflects real-world outcomes.“Having patient voices at the table is essential,” said Olivia Goodreau. “Lyme disease impacts every part of a person’s life—health, education, careers, finances, families, and mental well-being. This roundtable brought long-overdue attention to the realities patients face, and it demonstrated a willingness at the highest levels to listen, engage, and act.”Goodreau highlighted the need for national urgency and coordinated action—bringing together agencies, elected officials, clinicians, and researchers to push for solutions that improve outcomes for millions of people affected by tick-borne diseases.A Turning Point for Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease AdvocacyThe LivLyme Foundation emphasized that this roundtable represents a meaningful shift toward accountability and momentum in the national response to Lyme disease. The convening provided a platform for:-Patient-centered dialogue with federal leadership-Stronger partnerships among researchers, doctors, and advocates-Increased focus on improving diagnostics, treatment pathways, and public awareness-A shared commitment to advancing research and resources for those living with chronic and complex tick-borne illness“This roundtable marks an important step forward for the Lyme community,” said Holiday Goodreau, Executive Director of the LivLyme Foundation. “For too long, patients have felt dismissed or left without clear answers. The presence of federal leaders, members of Congress, medical experts, and patient advocates in one forum sends a powerful message: Lyme disease must be addressed with the seriousness and resources it demands. To hear Secretary Kennedy say at the roundtable, ‘The gaslighting of Lyme patients is over,’ are words that come as a welcome relief to the Lyme community.”About the LivLyme FoundationThe LivLyme Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by Lyme disease and tick-borne illness. The foundation supports patient advocacy, advances research and innovation, and works to increase awareness, education, and access to better diagnostics and care for children and all who suffer from tick-borne illnesses.

