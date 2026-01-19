Race of Your Own Podcast Host Vergi Rodriguez Partners with Prison Pals Brewing to launch immersive live dance tour

Vergi Rodriguez at Wild House Tap Room in Miami, FL during Art Basel

Closes out Art Basel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Race of Your Own, the award winning podcast hosted by cultural connector and storyteller Vergi Rodriguez, partnered with Prison Pals Brewing Company, celebrating their Hazy IPA “Queen” during a standout event at Wild House Tap Room in Miami, Florida. The gathering marked both the official close of Art Basel Miami and the kickoff of the Kayak Balance Tour, led by renowned choreographer Wendell "King Kayak" Burell . The evening brought together art, movement, and community in a powerful convergence of creative expression. Prison Pals Brewing Company’s “Queen” Hazy IPA, symbolizing resilience, empowerment, and second chances, served as the centerpiece of the celebration, aligning seamlessly with the ethos of Race of Your Own and its mission to uplift voices shaping culture on their own terms. “This moment was about honoring transformation through art, through movement, and through community,” said Vergi Rodriguez, host of Race of Your Own. “Partnering with Prison Pals Brewing and launching the Kayak Balance Tour during Art Basel felt intentional and deeply rooted in purpose.”The event also launched the Kayak Balance Tour in partnership with Vinrelo, a movement-based cultural experience curated by Wedndell "King Kayak" Bullen, whose work explores balance, storytelling, and self-expression through choreography. The tour aims to activate creative communities across cities, blending dance, wellness, and culture in immersive live experiences.Hosted at Wild House Tap Room, creating a space where craft beer, performance, and conversation collided during one of Miami’s most influential cultural weeks. Race of Your Own continues to serve as a platform that bridges media, culture, and purpose-driven brands—creating moments that resonate beyond the podcast and into real-world impact.About Race of Your OwnRace of Your Own is a podcast hosted by Vergi Rodriguez that explores culture, identity, leadership, and power through conversations with artists, activists, and innovators forging their own paths.About Prison Pals Brewing CompanyPrison Pals Brewing Company is a mission-driven brewery dedicated to second chances and community reintegration, using craft beer as a vehicle for storytelling and social impact.About the Kayak Balance TourThe Kayak Balance Tour is a live, movement-based experience led by choreographer King Kayak. The Kayak Balance Movement Experience is a full-body, full-spirit immersion combining dance, rhythm, balance work, and King Kayak’s signature high-energy style. Guided by the belief that movement is healing and music connects everything, the experience invites participants to unlock their creativity, strengthen their bodies, and reconnect with their inner artist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.