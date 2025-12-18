'The Knotted Tree' eBook Now Available Worldwide as a Social-Emotional Learning Resource for Classrooms and Counselors
A poetic parable for middle and high school readers now accessible in EPUB format across Kindle, Apple Books, Nook, Google Play Books, Kobo, and library systems
The eBook has been produced in industry-standard EPUB 3, ensuring compatibility with:
• Amazon Kindle
• Apple Books
• Barnes & Noble Nook
• Kobo
• Google Play Books
• Worldwide library networks including OverDrive, Bibliotheca, and other educational distributors
The Knotted Tree follows three travelers who encounter a weathered tree—its trunk twisted by storms—and learn that its knots are not marks of damage but symbols of endurance and purpose. Through poetic language and evocative illustrations, the book helps young people understand that adversity can become a source of clarity and strength.
The Knotted Tree aligns closely with widely adopted social-emotional learning frameworks, including the core competencies outlined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). Through story and reflection, the book supports self-awareness, emotional expression, resilience, perspective-taking, and responsible decision-making. It helps students recognize and name their internal experiences while developing empathy and coping skills. Its narrative-based approach allows educators and counselors to integrate SEL concepts organically without clinical language or formal instruction, making it especially effective for middle school students who may resist traditional interventions.
“I wrote The Knotted Tree to remind us all that every struggle has meaning,” said Rich Phillips, author and founder of Make Life Extraordinary. “By making the story available as an eBook across all major platforms, we’re giving educators and counselors a versatile tool they can use anywhere, on any device, to help young people explore resilience and hope.”
Educators and mental-health professionals can access classroom guides, discussion prompts, and reflection activities at www.knottedtreebook.com
About the Author
Rich Phillips has spent more than 25 years advising leaders across technology, aerospace, and energy sectors on storytelling and communication. As founder of Make Life Extraordinary, he bridges creativity and purpose to inspire resilience, courage, and connection. Visit: www.makelifeextraordinary.com.
About the Illustrator
Amanda DiLisi is an artist and educator whose work explores healing through creative expression. Her paintings have been featured in galleries across Ohio and reflect her commitment to helping students use art as a therapeutic outlet. Visit: https://amandadilisi.weebly.com/
Richard Phillips
Make Life Extraordinary, LLC
+1 512-680-4305
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
A Sneak Peek Inside The Knotted Tree
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.