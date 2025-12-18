'The Knotted Tree' eBook Now Available Worldwide as a Social-Emotional Learning Resource for Classrooms and Counselors

The Knotted Tree reminds us that even when the path disappears, we can learn to pause, reflect, and find our direction.

A poetic parable for middle and high school readers now accessible in EPUB format across Kindle, Apple Books, Nook, Google Play Books, Kobo, and library systems

By making the story available as an eBook across all major platforms, we’re giving educators and counselors a versatile SEL tool they can use anywhere, on any device.” — Rich Phillips, Author, The Knotted Tree

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Make Life Extraordinary, LLC today announced the worldwide release of the eBook edition of The Knotted Tree, expanding access to a story of hope, courage, and emotional growth that supports social-emotional learning (SEL) for students, educators, parents, and mental-health professionals across every major digital reading platform.The eBook has been produced in industry-standard EPUB 3, ensuring compatibility with:• Apple Books• Barnes & Noble Nook• Kobo• Google Play Books• Worldwide library networks including OverDrive, Bibliotheca, and other educational distributorsThe Knotted Tree follows three travelers who encounter a weathered tree—its trunk twisted by storms—and learn that its knots are not marks of damage but symbols of endurance and purpose. Through poetic language and evocative illustrations, the book helps young people understand that adversity can become a source of clarity and strength.The Knotted Tree aligns closely with widely adopted social-emotional learning frameworks, including the core competencies outlined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning ( CASEL ). Through story and reflection, the book supports self-awareness, emotional expression, resilience, perspective-taking, and responsible decision-making. It helps students recognize and name their internal experiences while developing empathy and coping skills. Its narrative-based approach allows educators and counselors to integrate SEL concepts organically without clinical language or formal instruction, making it especially effective for middle school students who may resist traditional interventions.“I wrote The Knotted Tree to remind us all that every struggle has meaning,” said Rich Phillips, author and founder of Make Life Extraordinary. “By making the story available as an eBook across all major platforms, we’re giving educators and counselors a versatile tool they can use anywhere, on any device, to help young people explore resilience and hope.”Educators and mental-health professionals can access classroom guides, discussion prompts, and reflection activities at www.knottedtreebook.com About the AuthorRich Phillips has spent more than 25 years advising leaders across technology, aerospace, and energy sectors on storytelling and communication. As founder of Make Life Extraordinary, he bridges creativity and purpose to inspire resilience, courage, and connection. Visit: www.makelifeextraordinary.com About the IllustratorAmanda DiLisi is an artist and educator whose work explores healing through creative expression. Her paintings have been featured in galleries across Ohio and reflect her commitment to helping students use art as a therapeutic outlet. Visit: https://amandadilisi.weebly.com/

A Sneak Peek Inside The Knotted Tree

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.