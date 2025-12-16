Florida Panthers Alumni Meet & Greets and New Perks Add to History Fort Lauderdale’s History Makers Fundraiser on Jan. 8

Meet Florida Panthers alumnus Serge Payer at History Fort Lauderdale’s 29th annual History Makers fundraiser on Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Andrew Duany Photography Peter J. Worrell, former Florida Panthers player, has been announced as a special guest to History Fort Lauderdale’s 29th annual History Makers fundraiser. History Fort Lauderdale will honor the Florida Panthers during its 2026 History Makers fundraiser. The sports organization will be honored for its unmatched legacy of award-winning sportsmanship, economic development, corporate philanthropy and civic responsibility.

Meet Florida Panthers Alumni Serge Payer and Peter J. Worrell plus receive a yearly membership gift to History Fort Lauderdale

What makes this fundraiser special is that every ticket purchased will directly support our local efforts to preserve our heritage and foster a sense of pride and stewardship of our region's history.” — Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the excitement mounts for History Fort Lauderdale’s 29th annual History Makers fundraiser presented by Alligator Ron & Ali Bergeron, Miles & Tara Forman and Murphy Family Charitable Trust honoring the Florida Panthers, so do the perks! Florida Panthers alumni players Serge Payer and Peter J. Worrell have been announced as special guests to the January 8 milestone event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the newly revitalized War Memorial Auditorium (800 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale) and will meet attendees. As a holiday promotion through December 24, ticket purchasers will receive the gift of a yearly family membership to History Fort Lauderdale with many benefits.

These new announcements complement the recently added exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the venue for 30 VIP ticketholders which includes the hidden world beneath the Baptist Health IcePlex — a marvel of sports engineering and the sanctum of the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers — their official locker room.

“We are thrilled to welcome Florida Panthers players Serge Payer and Peter J. Worrell to our History Makers fundraiser honoring the past, present and future of our hometown heroes sports franchise,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “What makes this fundraiser special is that every ticket purchased will directly support our local efforts to preserve our heritage and foster a sense of pride and stewardship for the vibrant tapestry of our region's history.”

Serge Payer, a Canadian and American retired professional hockey player, engaged in 12 years of professional hockey. He played in over 119 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators. In 1996, Payer also won a gold medal with Canada's National U18-Team, In 1999, Payer's was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré Syndrome. After an 11-month battle with the disease, he returned to play major junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers before eventually making his NHL debut in 2000 against the Atlanta Thrashers. That same year, he was the Florida Panther nominee for the NHL Bill Masterton League Trophy Nominee. Now, as a highly regarded speaker, Payer shares his leadership, teamwork and life lesson experiences. He is an energetic entrepreneur, an NHLPA certified agent, a current asset manager and realtor. He continues to serve and impact lives through his namesake foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for those afflicted with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), for single parents in need and post-secondary school scholarships. Payer is also a youth mentor, coaching the Panthers Selects U8 and U10/U12 Clubs.

Peter J. Worrell is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player known as one of the NHL's most feared enforcers during his seven-season career with the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. Drafted in the 7th round of the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, he debuted in 1997 and led the league in penalty minutes in 2001–02. Worrell also contributed offensively, scoring 19 NHL goals, and was recognized for his physicality and commitment to his role. Before turning professional, Worrell excelled with the Hull Olympiques in junior hockey, winning two QMJHL championships and the 1997 Memorial Cup. After retiring from playing, he transitioned into coaching, leading FAU’s hockey team and the Fayetteville Marksmen in the Southern Professional Hockey League. His contributions to hockey as a player and coach continue to inspire.

Event attendees, honoring South Florida’s back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions, will enjoy wine, spirits with culinary delights plus an opportunity to view Florida Panthers memorabilia from the exclusive Wayne Huizenga collection, which was donated to History Fort Lauderdale. WSVN 7 Sportscaster Donovan Campbell will be the special guest host of the awards portion of the event, which recognizes individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to the growth of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Since taking to the South Florida ice in 1993, the Florida Panthers have established an unmatched legacy of award-winning sportsmanship, economic development, corporate philanthropy and civic responsibility.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, the Panthers have impacted the local economy by at least $110 million over the last two seasons during the team’s long playoff runs; a number that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. As a catalyst for urban growth in the greater Fort Lauderdale area, the Florida Panthers have invested $100 million into the construction of their official practice facility Baptist Health ICEPLEX with two NHL-regulation sized ice rinks and the recently revitalized historic War Memorial Auditorium, a 44,000-square-foot multipurpose concert venue. As part of the project, the Panthers renovated all veteran art and monuments around the venue including the merchant marine monument outside the venue, the red flags along the exterior walkway which represents soldier art, one plaque representing Broward County veterans that served in the Vietnam War and a second plaque representing those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation.

Philanthropically, the Florida Panthers Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on South Florida community and beyond. It fundraises through several events and in-game initiatives that have helped them donate over $8 million to local nonprofits in the South Florida community since the 2016-17 season.

History Fort Lauderdale’s 29th annual History Makers is presented by Alligator Ron & Ali Bergeron, Miles & Tara Forman and Murphy Family Charitable Trust and is sponsored by Baptist Health, City of Fort Lauderdale, Denison Yachting, Hudson Family Foundation, FPL, Allini Water Filters, CBI, Cathy & James Donnelly Charitable Fund, Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, Hooper Construction, Inc., Miller Construction Company, Pier Sixty-Six, Wards Marine Electric, Waste Management, The Kelley Law Firm, Gulf Stream Distillery, Tarpon River Brewery, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, 41 North and Sun Sentinel Media Group.

Event tickets are $125. Thirty VIP tickets with the exclusive behind-the-scenes tour are $250. Through December 24, purchasers receive an added bonus of a complimentary Sustainer Family Membership to History Fort Lauderdale which includes free admission for up to four family members, a 10% Museum Store discount, an annual Southeastern Reciprocal Membership and more. Tickets are available for purchase online at historyfortlauderdale.org.

For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.