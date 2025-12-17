DataCurve, Dubai Sports Council Sign MoU to Power DOFA’s Athlete Identity and Intelligence Platform

DataCurve announces partnership with Dubai Open for Football Academies.

The partnership enables a unified identity platform for DOFA, enabling personalized engagement and monetization at scale.

DataCurve’s identity and engagement platform elevates athletes, amplifies engagement, and creates measurable value for sponsors.” — Aman Johar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataCurve , the AI-native identity and engagement infrastructure company, and the Dubai Sports Council today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-design and launch a Dubai Open for Football Academies DOFA-branded digital platform that unifies player identity, performance analytics, and fan engagement within the DOFA ecosystem, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading sports hub.The agreement establishes a shared framework for launching DOFA’s next-generation athlete and fan platform to enhance player development, analytics, engagement, and sponsorship capabilities across DOFA competitions and academies. In line with Dubai’s National Sports Strategy 2031, the initiative brings together DataCurve’s AURA identity engine and Dubai’s expansive youth ecosystem to create a secure, interoperable foundation for sports and entertainment. This year DOFA has seen a record participation from 558 teams from 117 academies.A Unified Digital Layer for Players, Fans, and PartnersTogether, DataCurve and DOFA will introduce:- Digital Player IDs: Verified, privacy-first identity profiles for youth athletes.- Performance & Statistics Tracking: Real-time metrics captured across matches, training, and academy systems.- Player Dashboards: A holistic view of development, participation, and progress.- Fan Engagement Badges: Recognition and rewards for match attendance, content interactions, challenges, and academy-driven activities.- Sponsor-Driven Digital Activations: Brand experiences tied to player milestones, tournaments, and fan achievements, with measurable ROI.Together, these components will connect the player identity layer with a permissioned fan graph unlocking personalized experiences, safer data flows, and new commercial pathways for DOFA and its partners. DOFALeadership Commentary“A modern talent ecosystem needs trustworthy identity and real-time insight,” said Aman Johar, Founder & CEO of DataCurve. “By combining DOFA’s unmatched reach in youth football with DataCurve’s identity and engagement infrastructure, we’re building a platform that elevates player development, amplifies community engagement, and delivers measurable value for sponsors.”“The Dubai Open for Football Academies is a cornerstone of our sporting pathway,” said Mounir Imam. “This partnership accelerates our vision for a digital, data-driven ecosystem that supports young athletes, connects families and fans, and strengthens Dubai’s leadership in global sports innovation.”Making Dubai the Global Benchmark for Digital Sports EcosystemsThe platform is designed to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in global sport by establishing Dubai as a major market to unify youth athletes. This initiative reinforces Dubai’s position as a global sports innovation hub, creating a clear, modern framework that other federations and youth systems in Europe and North America can follow.About DataCurveDataCurve builds privacy-first identity and engagement infrastructure for sports and entertainment. Its AURA identity engine enables rights-holders to identify, personalize, and measure every interaction across digital and in-stadium environments, driving revenue while maintaining rigorous data governance. Learn more about DataCurve.About DOFAThe Dubai Sports Authority advances sport across the Emirate and oversees key youth and academy competitions, including the Dubai Open for Football Academies (DOFA), one of the region’s most influential platforms for youth development and academy competition. Learn more about DOFA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.