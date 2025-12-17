Smart Data Solutions Appoints Mark Fidow as CTO to Accelerate AI-Native Healthcare Workflow Automation

Smart Data Solutions, an AI-native healthcare workflow automation company, today announced the appointment of Mark Fidow as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), an AI-native healthcare workflow automation company, today announced the appointment of Mark Fidow as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Fidow brings more than 30 years of technology leadership experience across healthcare, payments, fintech, and aviation. In his new role, he will lead SDS’ technology strategy, AI-native platform, and product engineering, driving innovation, scalability, and the continued advancement of the company’s workflow automation solutions for healthcare organizations.

Fidow has a long record of leading product-focused engineering teams and aligning technology initiatives with measurable business outcomes. He has guided organizations through platform modernization, enterprise-scale transformation, and innovation-driven growth, with a consistent focus on execution excellence, reliability, and client impact.

Most recently, Fidow served as Chief Technology Officer at LeanTaaS, where he led engineering initiatives that supported the company’s growth in AI-based healthcare operations solutions. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product Development at Change Healthcare, helping scale platforms that process high volumes of healthcare transactions. Earlier in his career, Fidow held senior leadership roles at PayPal and Visa, where he played a key role in driving global product modernization, platform innovation, and large-scale engineering expansion in highly regulated, always-on environments.

“Mark joins SDS at an important time as we double down on our AI-native platform and scale our workflow automation products to meet the growing needs of our clients,” said Shashi Yadiki, CEO of Smart Data Solutions. “His experience building resilient, cloud-based, data- and AI-driven platforms in healthcare and payments will be instrumental as we advance our technology strategy, accelerate innovation, and deliver the next generation of automation across claims intake, medical records, provider data, and prior authorization.”

“Smart Data Solutions has a tremendous opportunity to improve healthcare operations through AI and workflow automation,” said Mark Fidow, Chief Technology Officer. “I’m excited to partner with Patrick and the SDS team to scale our platform, deepen our AI capabilities, and deliver solutions that create meaningful impact for payers and providers.”

Patrick Bores, who has been a central driving force behind SDS’ technology, innovation, and security, will continue to play an essential role in advancing the company’s engineering capabilities. Bores will focus on core platform architecture, security, and flagship product innovation while working closely with Fidow in shaping and executing SDS’ technology roadmap to drive the company’s next stage of AI-native growth and innovation.

Smart Data Solutions is backed by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

About Smart Data Solutions

At Smart Data Solutions (SDS), we help healthcare organizations digitally transform front, middle, and back-office operations through advanced automation and interoperability. With our AI-native platform powering products like Digital Mailroom, Clearinghouse, Claims Operations, Document Intelligence for Medical Records, Provider Contracts, Prior Authorization and Provider Data Automation, we are helping payers and providers move beyond legacy processes and reshape how care is delivered. Backed by deep industry expertise, our focus is on building a simpler, faster, and more connected healthcare ecosystem. Today, more than 500 clients and partners including health plans, TPAs, and providers trust us to drive smarter operations and better outcomes.

