US Door & More Introduces an Intelligent Wood Door With Embedded Technology by Doma

An intelligent wood door built by US Door & More with embedded technology by Doma, shown without visible hardware or add-on devices. US Door & More logo, manufacturer of premium custom wood doors and the physical build partner for Doma’s embedded door technology.

The real wood door integrates Doma’s embedded intelligence directly into its structure, eliminating surface-mounted devices and aftermarket hardware.

Doma provides the embedded intelligence, and we design the wood door around it so the technology can be integrated without changing the door’s construction, materials, or appearance.” — Shayan Behjati, CEO, US Door & More

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Door & More today announced the introduction of an intelligent wood door developed in collaboration with Doma, the intelligence layer for the modern home. The door integrates Doma’s embedded sensing and automation technology directly into a real wood door during manufacturing, allowing intelligence to be incorporated without the use of surface-mounted devices or aftermarket hardware.Unlike traditional smart locks or add-on systems, the intelligence in this door is built into the door’s structure. According to US Door & More, this approach allows the door to recognize occupants, open automatically, and secure itself while maintaining the construction methods and material characteristics commonly expected in architectural wood doors.Embedding home intelligence presents structural challenges due to the size and complexity of the required components. US Door & More stated that many door manufacturers address this by simplifying door construction, such as using pressed skins or hollow cores, to create internal space for electronics. In contrast, the company designed the door around the embedded technology while preserving stile-and-rail construction, directional wood materials, and architectural proportions.As a result, the door integrates Doma’s technology without altering its outward appearance or material composition. US Door & More indicated that the design has been adopted across several architectural projects where both integrated technology and traditional wood construction were required.“Doma provides the embedded intelligence layer, and we build the wood door around it,” said Shayan Behjati, CEO of US Door & More. “Our objective was to integrate the technology without changing how the door looks, feels, or is constructed.”Doma’s embedded intelligence components are concealed within the door’s core and are designed to operate without batteries or external hardware. According to the companies, this configuration allows the door to function as a permanent architectural element rather than a standalone electronic device.US Door & More and Doma view the collaboration as part of a broader movement toward integrating technology directly into architectural elements instead of relying on add-on devices. The companies state that this approach supports long-term reliability while maintaining consistency with architectural design standards.The intelligent wood door powered by Doma will be displayed at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2026 in Orlando, where attendees will be able to view the system in operation.About US Door & MoreUS Door & More is a manufacturer of custom wood doors, specializing in architectural designs, large-format doors, and stile-and-rail construction. The company serves homeowners, architects, and builders throughout the United States.About DomaDoma develops embedded technology for residential architecture, integrating sensing and automation directly into building components. Founded by the creators of August Home, Doma focuses on incorporating intelligence into architectural surfaces as part of the built environment.

