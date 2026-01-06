Arbor Named 'Best Carbon Accounting Software 2026' & Surpasses 1 Billion kg CO2e Measured

Arbor (arbor.eco)

Arbor wins Best Carbon Accounting Software 2026 and Q4 2025 Product Award, saving clients 1.8M hours in manual reporting time.

Sustainability leaders shouldn't be bogged down by manual calculations.” — Abdullah Choudhry

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbor , the industry-leading platform for automated product carbon footprinting (PCF), today announced it has been named "Best Carbon Accounting Software 2026" by the Canadian Business Awards from Corporate Vision.This recognition coincides with a major operational milestone: Arbor’s platform ( https://www.arbor.eco/platform ) has now measured over 1 billion kg of CO2e across 122,000+ products, saving enterprise clients an estimated 1.8 million hours of manual reporting time compared to traditional Life Cycle Assessments (LCA).As regulatory frameworks like the EU CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and CBAM intensify, global enterprises are abandoning spreadsheet-based models in favor of Arbor’s audit-grade AI automation.With the recent ISO-GHG Protocol partnership ( https://www.arbor.eco/news/iso-ghg-protocol-partnership-unified-emissions-standard ) and SBTi V2 ( https://www.arbor.eco/use-cases/sbti-reporting ) updates, companies are now required to adapt to PCF and LCA-level accuracy for their Scope 3 reporting ( https://www.arbor.eco/scope-3 ).Additionally, index providers like MSCI increasingly rate Scope 3 as a major contributor to company ratings in Climate Indexes, directly linking accurate data ( https://www.arbor.eco/platform/data ) to business value.Arbor’s innovative approach and rapid growth have garnered significant industry recognition, including:• "Best Carbon Accounting Software 2026" by Canadian Business Awards (Corporate Vision)• "Q4 2025 Product Award Winner" by Products That Count• "Top 100 Next Generation Company" by World Future Awards• "EQ Bank | Equitable Bank Sustainable Finance Award" for innovation in measuring financed emissions"Sustainability leaders shouldn't be bogged down by manual calculations," said Abdullah Choudhry ( https://www.arbor.eco/team/abdullah-choudhry ), Co-Founder of Arbor."Arbor’s automation frees up experts to focus on what matters: delivering high-impact strategies and showcasing bottom-line progress to the business. We allow companies to move beyond estimation and find real carbon reduction opportunities in their supply chain."This unique combination of speed and audit-grade accuracy has led to widespread adoption by climate-forward companies, including Crocs, Inc., Canada Goose, Scott Sports, and JCB. See all of Arbor’s customers ( https://www.arbor.eco/customers ).Key features driving market adoption include:• Automated Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) ( https://www.arbor.eco/use-cases/product-carbon-footprint-pcf ): Reduces calculation time from months to minutes using proprietary data engines.• Granular Hotspot Analysis ( https://www.arbor.eco/blog/hotspot-analysis-with-arbor ): Pinpoints specific materials and suppliers driving emissions for immediate mitigation.• Predictive Prototyping ( https://www.arbor.eco/blog/prototyping-with-arbor ): Empowers design teams to model low-carbon scenarios and materials before production begins.Arbor continues to expand its capabilities to help clients navigate the complex landscape of net-zero ( https://www.arbor.eco/blog/net-zero ) compliance.About ArborArbor is the data engine for the net-zero economy. We combine AI-powered innovation with scientific accuracy to help brands and financial institutions measure, report, and reduce their carbon impact. Unlike traditional consulting, Arbor provides audit-ready calculations for Scope 3 emissions, Product Carbon Footprints (PCF), and regulatory compliance (CSRD, SEC, SB 253).To see how Arbor can streamline your climate strategy: Schedule a free consultation or visit arbor.eco ( https://www.arbor.eco/ ) to learn more.

