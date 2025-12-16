Judicial Council Honors 2025 Distinguished Service and Aranda Access to Justice Award Recipients

View photos from award presentation on Flickr

At its Dec. 12 business meeting held last week in San Francisco, the Judicial Council of California honored three recipients of its 2025 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California.

Two jurists were honored with the Aranda Access to Justice Award, which honors a judge demonstrating a long-term commitment to improving and promoting fairness and access to the courts, especially for low-and moderate-income Californians. The Aranda Award is cosponsored by the Judicial Council, California Judges Association, and California Lawyers Association, in association with the California Access to Justice Commission.

2025 Distinguished Service Award Honoree

Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert

Throughout his 50 years on the bench, Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert has sought to improve the justice system by serving on Judicial Council committees, volunteering as faculty for judicial education programs, lecturing at State Bar events, and participating in moot court sessions at law schools. In addition, his long-time monthly Daily Journal column “Under Submission” has served to spread his knowledge of the courts, the rule of law, and the opinion-writing process to fellow judges and attorneys.

2025 Distinguished Service Award Honoree

Judge Jonathan Conklin

As presiding judge of the Fresno Superior Court from 2014 to 2015, and a longtime member of the court’s executive committee, Judge Jonathan Conklin helped lead the court through significant budget challenges, including the closure of rural branch courts while expanding remote access through video proceedings, electronic warrants, and e-filing. For the past decade, Judge Conklin has also chaired the council’s Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee, guiding the council in assessing new approaches to achieving greater equality in trial court funding.

2025 Distinguished Service Award Honoree

Rebbecca Fleming

As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Santa Clara Superior Court, Rebecca Fleming has led numerous technology initiatives to improve public access and streamline internal court operations. She also serves as vice-chair of the council’s Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee (TCBAC) and has testified before the California Legislature to help create viable budget solutions during years of financial uncertainty.

2025 Aranda Access to Justice Award Honoree

Judge Samantha Jessner

Judge Samantha Jessner served as presiding judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court from 2023–24. During her tenure, she led efforts to increase access for court users and the public, which included streamlined case processing, a court-connected mediation program, free public transit to residents travelling to and from jury service, and a digital evidence system in the small claims department. Judge Jessner also serves as chair of the council’s Civil and Small Claims Advisory Committee and as vice-chair of its Information and Technology Advisory Committee.

2025 Aranda Access to Justice Award Honoree

Judge Bruce Chan

Judge Bruce Chan created the San Francisco Superior Court’s Young Adult Court (YAC) for low-income young adults ages 18–25, many of whom have experienced poverty, abuse and neglect, community violence, homelessness, and systemic marginalization. First of its kind and having inspired similar efforts across the nation, the YAC works with transitional-age youth facing felony charges who seek to have their records expunged in exchange for successful participation in and graduation from the program.

