‘Tis the season for travel: CBP offers helpful holiday border crossing tips

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations reminds those planning trips into the U.S. via Detroit, Port Huron, or Sault Ste. Marie land border crossings to be prepared and to anticipate possible delays during what is anticipated to be a busy holiday travel period.
Travelers can help streamline their CBP inspection experience by noting the following helpful tips.
Travel documents: Along with valid passports, travelers should obtain any other required documentation ahead of planned travel. Learn more about admission requirements and more here.
Gifts: If traveling with gifts—or sending them through international mail—consider leaving them unwrapped. We may need to open them before Christmas to take a look inside.
Food and agriculture items: While certain foods might be part of a cherished holiday tradition, some items are restricted or prohibited in the U.S. as a precaution against the introduction of harmful pests and diseases. Restrictions apply to certain meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, and plants. Declare all items to allow CBP to determine whether your products can safely enter the U.S.
Check wait times: View trends and current border wait times ahead of your trip to help avoid peak times of congestion.
“It is never our goal to dampen holiday spirits, but border security is a top priority, even during such a festive time of year,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “By observing these helpful tips, travelers can help us mitigate delays and other issues at Michigan ports of entry and beyond.”
