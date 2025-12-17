Mettalusso and @burnedbeauty2018 Celebrate Viral Success of 'Tonya’s Story': A Triumphant Return to Red Lipstick

Tonya Meisenbach aka BurnedBeauty2018 in her signature lipstick shade Tonya's Story x Mettalusso Tonya's Story Vegan Lipstick shade by @burnedbeauty2018 and Mettalusso Tonya's Story Shade Vegan Lipstick In Packaging

Mettalusso announces the viral success of its groundbreaking collaboration with Tonya Meisenbach, known as the inspirational beauty influencer @BurnedBeauty2018

This collaboration embodies the true spirit of Mettalusso. This first-of-kind collaboration marks Tonya's journey back to physical, mental and emotional wellness through the power of beauty.” — Christine C. Flagler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a highly successful launch, Mettalusso is proud to announce the continued momentum of its groundbreaking collaboration with Tonya Meisenbach, who is known globally as the inspirational beauty influencer @ BurnedBeauty2018 . This collaboration features a signature vegan luxury lipstick, “Tonya’s Story”, a deep, classic red shade with blue undertones that has captivated consumers and symbolized a powerful journey of human resilience.Sales have exceeded expectations, with a sell-out in the first month since launch. Customers celebrate their product purchase of the high-performance formula as well as the profound story behind it. For Tonya, this lipstick is far more than a cosmetic; it marks a triumphant personal milestone.Tonya, aka @BurnedBeauty2018, is a former professional paralegal and entrepreneur. She has spent the last seven years undergoing grueling reconstruction surgeries after a horrific accident at home left her with 3rd and 4th degree burns across 30% of her body and face. Until recently, the extensive damage to her lips made wearing lipstick too physically and emotionally difficult. Following her many reconstructive surgeries this year, Tonya has achieved a point where her lips can once again wear her signature shade.“This red is the color I wore in my life before the accident. Being able to wear it again signifies reclaiming a piece of myself I thought was lost forever”, says Meisenbach. “The response from the beauty community has been overwhelming. We aren’t just offering lipstick; we are celebrating survival and the return of confidence.”Mettalusso, a brand dedicated to high-performance vegan beauty, is honored to support Tonya’s return to her beloved lipstick shade. Christine Flagler, founder and CEO of Mettalusso shares, “Tonya’s incredible journey back to her signature red embodies the true spirit of Mettalusso where we fuse Love and Luxury to champion daily mental health. This first-of-kind collaboration marks her incredible journey back to physical, mental and emotional wellness through the power of beauty.Due to high demand, Tonya’s Story is now available across multiple platforms• Mettalusso.com• TikTok Shop• Amazon.com• WalMart.com• Meta: Facebook and Instagram• X (formerly Twitter)About Mettalusso: Mettalusso is the world’s first brand designed for both people and pets with high-performing vegan products with collections of makeup, skincare and pet care products. The Mettalusso Mission is to support daily mental health with the message of Love and Luxury.

@burnedbeauty2018 Applies Tonya's Story Lipstick in collaboration with Mettalusso

