U.S. Border Patrol operation achieves major enforcement success in western Montana

ST. REGIS, Mont. — The U.S. Border Patrol, Spokane Sector today announced the successful completion of an operation, a multi-agency interdiction and enforcement surge conducted Dec. 7–11 along the Interstate 90 corridor near St. Regis.

During the five-day operation, law enforcement teams made 51 arrests, including 41 individuals in violation of immigration law, with one being identified as a convicted violent sex offender. Officers executed 38 interdictions, apprehended fugitives with felony warrants, and recovered a stolen vehicle. The operation also led to six DUI arrests and the safe recovery of two missing juveniles from Washington state. In addition, agents and officers seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl powder, and marijuana, striking a significant blow against criminal networks operating in the region.

“This operation demonstrates the power of collaboration,” said Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Spokane Sector. “By combining intelligence, aerial surveillance, and coordinated enforcement, we were able to disrupt criminal activity, recover missing juveniles, and strengthen public safety across western Montana.”

The U.S. Border Patrol and its partners remain committed to protecting communities, enforcing immigration laws, and disrupting criminal organizations that threaten public safety.

This sentiment was echoed by Montana Highway Patrol. “I am proud of the work that our Criminal Interdiction Team, and Strategic Enforcement Traffic Team did during this operation to keep drugs and fugitives off of our streets,” said Col. Kurt Sager. “We are proud to work with partnering agencies to keep Montana a safe place for all.”

This operation successfully disrupted transnational criminal organizations engaged in narcotics trafficking and alien smuggling along the I‑90 corridor. The effort also strengthened partnerships among federal, state, and local agencies, ensuring coordinated enforcement and enhanced public safety across western Montana.

The effort was coordinated by the U.S. Border Patrol’s Spokane Sector Targeting and Intelligence Division and Whitefish, Eureka and Bonners Ferry stations, with support from Havre Border Patrol Sector, the operation brought together federal, state, and local partners including the Montana Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Team (MHP-CIT), the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Strategic Enforcement Traffic Team and the Montana Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

