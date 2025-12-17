LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Ferrari of Rancho Mirage

Todd Blue, LAPIS® CEO & Ferrari of Rancho Mirage Dealer Principal

Blue’s Acquisition Marks A Return to Coachella Valley

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAPIS(headquartered in Houston, Texas) announces the purchase of Ferrari of Rancho Mirage at 71441 CA-111 in Rancho Mirage, California from Holand Automotive Group based in Montreal, Canada. This marks a celebratory return to Rancho Mirage, Greater Palm Springs and the entire Coachella Valley for Todd Blue who previously owned, built, and sold a premier luxury automotive group which represented Porsche, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and BMW in the Coachella Valley and spanned across three states.“I’m energized to be back in Rancho Mirage,” said Blue. “These Desert Cities, which include Greater Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, and the entire Coachella Valley are where I have chosen to represent Ferrari, and I am grateful to Ferrari North America for selecting me to do so.”Blue said, “Among many other reasons, my fondness for and experience in this community dating back to 2013 is why I have chosen this community to represent Ferrari over many other communities I considered around the United States. There is a brilliant future for the Coachella Valley. I am motivated to bring the Ferrari dream to Rancho Mirage in the LAPISway. Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and this entire valley have a vibrancy that is astounding. Our customers and friends continue to choose this as their home for many of the same reasons we have chosen to represent Ferrari here. The luxury lifestyle, as well as the exotic and performance car culture in the Coachella Valley, continues to grow by leaps and bounds. The unique difference here is that customers give themselves permission to passionately enjoy these vehicles without inhibition or qualification. It’s where the American dream meets the Ferrari dream. This is a very special and unique place. Business icons and leaders from numerous fields, who have spent their lives building careers and organizations, choose to live here and enjoy the fruits of their labor in a safe and positive environment. I consider it an honor to re-enter a community where I was fortunate enough to build a previous business, and I look forward to celebrating my friends’ and customers’ hard work and success by representing and sharing the Ferrari dream with them here.”This is the second acquisition in under two years for LAPISCEO Todd Blue following the purchase of Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Arizona in January 2024. Blue’s immediate plans for the Ferrari dealership include construction of a state-of-the-art service facility which will drastically increase service capacity. Among other Ferrari-specific deliverables, LAPIShas a goal to thoughtfully and carefully develop the Ferrari Classiche business and continue Blue’s long history and connection to the classic car world. Preserving the heritage, integrity, and value of classic Ferraris with expert maintenance and research, including the crucial technical support to do so, allows customers to have peace of mind to help them understand the historical significance of their Ferrari vehicle with an official Ferrari dealer.Additionally, just 25 miles from Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, LAPIShas already begun construction on a state-of-the-art track facility at The Thermal Club in Thermal, California. This LAPISbuilding will support customers’ collections, racing, and track activities. The new LAPISfacility will be one of the company’s host sites for unparalleled events delivered in the LAPISway for Ferrari Rancho Mirage. This facility is set to debut Fall 2026.Blue’s excitement for the Ferrari model line-up is palpable. He said, “The Purosangue, the first four seat, four door Ferrari as well as models like the Amalfi, the 12 Cilindri, the Roma Spider, and the soon-to-arrive and much anticipated Ferrari 849 Testarossa, one of the sexiest cars ever made, give Ferrari Rancho Mirage a phenomenal, intense, and fresh offering for our customers with a future product cadence that is eye opening.”Ferrari roots run deep for Todd Blue. He was first introduced to Ferrari as a child in the 1970s. Blue was hypnotized by the purring of the engines of a 1969 Daytona and a 1967 330 GTC in his friend’s father’s garage. He was immediately sold. In 2001, he began collecting Ferraris from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, which eventually led to his first automotive business, Cobalt Classic Cars, and ultimately, that business became a franchise automotive group (under a different, blue-themed, name) in 2010. In the early days, Blue took trips to visit the Ferrari Factory and restored Ferraris through the Ferrari Classiche authentication program. In 2013, Blue participated in the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic in January. The evolution of this car was showcased on the prominent television show Chasing Classic Cars, with host Wayne Carini. This episode “Green Is the New Black” featured the restoration of Blue’s 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder and chronicled the purchase, restoration, showing, and eventual sale of that vehicle to a friend and customer.Blue said, “With Ferrari, one never stops being passionate or an aspiring historian. I love the history of Ferrari and respect Ferrari’s protection, celebration and treasuring of their brand. It’s more than just an automotive company. This coming year will be my 25th year in a row going to the Pebble Beach Concours, which all began because of my fascination with Ferrari.”“Ferrari is a brand commensurate with the mission and spirit of LAPIS, which wholeheartedly stands for luxury, access, performance, innovation, and service,” said Blue. “Ferrari exceeds all expectations, and we’re excited about the experiences we will offer our clients. I am personally beyond proud to represent this brand which I have been genuinely connected to for over 20 years.”For more information about Todd Blue and LAPIS, visit www.lapis.com . For more information on Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, visit www.ferrariofrm.com

