Tarzana Treatment Centers Announces 2026 Youth and Health Conference: Advocacy in the Age of Cultural Change

Significance of the 2026 Youth and Health Conference Attend the 2026 Youth and Health Conference at the National Endowment

Join industry leaders on April 14, 2026, in Los Angeles for a day of empowerment, 5 CE credits, and advocacy training at the California Endowment Center.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) is excited to bring back the Youth and Health Conference. This highly anticipated annual healthcare event will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. This year, we focus on a significant theme: Advocacy in the Age of Cultural Change. The event will take place at the California Endowment Center in Los Angeles, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.This conference is a call to action. We aim to empower you to navigate shifting cultural landscapes with confidence and compassion. Through engaging speakers and skill-building workshops, we will move beyond awareness to action, championing mental health, inclusivity, and community resilience.We are excited to invite you to this inspiring event. At the 2026 Youth and Health Conference, professionals will gather to learn and grow. The agenda includes engaging speakers and skill-building workshops. These sessions will prepare you to deliver high-quality, culturally responsive care.Attendees will participate in deep-dive workshops focused on navigating cultural shifts, building inclusive frameworks, and advocating effectively for diverse youth populations. Plus, you can earn five continuing education credits during the conference to boost your professional growth. We also want you to feel comfortable and well cared for throughout the day.Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch. We will provide afternoon snacks to keep you energized. You will also have free on-site parking at the venue. Such accommodations allow you to focus entirely on learning and networking.Dynamic presenters will lead engaging sessions that captivate the audience. The schedule includes immersive workshops that introduce tools and techniques in a highly interactive environment. You will also see an engaging panel discussion featuring a moderator and several noted speakers discussing the key topics around the theme: Advocacy in the Age of Cultural Change. After all, when it comes to youth, they need a voice to speak for them.The day wraps up with a special closing session that includes a mindfulness exercise to end the conference on a positive note. This ensures everyone leaves feeling balanced and renewed. Last year’s takeaways were definitely positive across the board.Past attendees consistently praise the quality of this event. One participant from last year highlighted its educational value. They said, “I enjoyed learning about new issues impacting our youth. Clearly, it is essential to regulate screen time and mobile technology use by today’s youth, who often feel like they are under siege.”The environment is designed to be welcoming and supportive of growth. Another former attendee shared their experience about the atmosphere. They said, “The conference rooms were set up really well. It was very easy to learn and grow in such a welcoming environment. I am really glad my colleague told me about this great opportunity.”Another positive aspect of the conference is the location. The California Endowment strongly promotes youth leadership in health, viewing it as essential for achieving health equity. This is especially true through initiatives that empower young people to lead change. Investing in youth voices helps build power for lasting health justice.TTC shares this vision. We believe our future depends on healthy youth. We want them to grow into thriving, productive adults. We look forward to seeing you there. We are eager to work together to create a lasting impact.Do not miss this opportunity to connect with peers in your field. Moreover, you will have the chance to network with industry leaders committed to improving youth health standards.Secure your spot today. Register with this link: https://tinyurl.com/YouthHealth2026 For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.