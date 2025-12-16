REDLINE EQUIPMENT ADDS NEW HOLLAND CONSTRUCTION BRAND TO OHIO & MICHIGAN STORES

Redline Logo

The addition of New Holland Construction to Redline Equipment's product portfolio builds on company's plan for long-term growth.

New Holland Construction is a brand that not only fits perfectly with our core strength in heavy equipment, but also with our long-term goals for growth and market position.” — Mike Pitts, Chief Executive Officer

ARCHBOLD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redline Equipment announced the introduction of the New Holland Construction brand to its lineup of construction equipment across stores in Ohio and Michigan. This addition marks a significant step forward in the company’s long-term growth plan.The move aligns with Redline’s core strength in agricultural and construction equipment while adding a product line that complements rather than competes with others in its portfolio. As such, the New Holland Construction line opens doors to new opportunities for the company to serve larger, higher-impact market segments.New Holland Construction joins Case IH under the CNH Industrial umbrella at Redline, a connection that strengthens the company’s alignment with its manufacturing partners.Mike Pitts, Redline Equipment’s chief executive officer, noted, “New Holland Construction is a brand that not only fits perfectly with our core strength in heavy equipment, but also with our long-term goals for growth and market position. With New Holland Construction and Case IH both under the CNH Industrial umbrella, the next step in our vision is to become the best CNH dealer we can be. We are excited to build this future together with CNH.”Customers can now explore the full New Holland Construction portfolio at Redline Equipment’s Ohio and Michigan stores.About Redline EquipmentRedline Equipment is a team of people with a passion for farmers and their equipment. Redliners are dedicated to serving farmers, ranchers, ag producers, and construction providers with cutting-edge equipment, technology and parts. We provide 24/7/365 service from highly qualified technicians in eleven authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. Learn more about Redline Equipment at redlineequipment.com.

