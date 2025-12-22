ResiBrands Hosts Annual ResiCon in Austin, Texas, Bringing Together Franchisees, Industry Leaders, and Innovators

resibrands logo

ResiBrands hosted its annual ResiCon in Austin, uniting franchise owners, partners, and leaders for education, connection, and celebration.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, ResiBrands hosted its annual ResiCon, a high-energy, weekend-long conference that brings together franchise owners, team members, coaches, and industry partners from across the country. Held at the iconic ACL Live Moody Theater, the event offered an engaging mix of community connection, business education, and celebration. ResiCon continues to play a central role in accelerating the momentum of the blue-collar revolution and strengthening the culture that defines ResiBrands.

Strengthening Connection Across the Network

ResiCon is designed to unite the entire ResiBrands community. Franchisees at every stage of ownership come together to build meaningful relationships, share genuine experiences, and learn from peers who understand the challenges and opportunities of blue-collar entrepreneurship. Major partners, including Home Depot, Wooster, Behr, HCP, GoodLeap, and others, attended to offer insights, resources, and support aimed at helping franchisees scale their businesses with confidence.

The weekend featured happy hours, live music, interactive workshops, and collaborative sessions that encouraged open dialogue and meaningful connection. Franchisees appreciated the opportunity to discuss strategy, ask questions, and exchange ideas in a supportive and energizing environment that supported both personal and business development. The conference concluded with the annual Awards Dinner, an evening dedicated to celebrating individual and team accomplishments across the ResiBrands network. The recognition highlighted the hard work, perseverance, and growth demonstrated by franchise owners throughout the past year.

Speakers Who Delivered High-Value Insight

ResiCon is known for bringing in influential voices who provide practical, relevant, and motivating guidance for franchise owners. This year’s lineup offered a mix of inspiration, business strategy, and leadership tools that attendees can apply immediately to strengthen their operations.

Brian Beers | Cash Flow Management

Brian Beers emphasized the importance of understanding cash flow and prioritizing strong team relationships. He reinforced that financial clarity, community involvement, and effective leadership are essential drivers of long-term success and stability within any franchise.

Gary Occhiogrosso | Building a Team That Follows the Franchise System

Gary Occhiogrosso emphasized the importance of adhering to a proven franchise system, while also stressing the value of open communication, consistency, and collaboration. He highlighted how a strong team culture, rooted in trust and shared expectations, supports growth, efficiency, and long-term success across every brand.

Scott Greenberg | Creating a Blue Collar Culture of High Performance

Scott Greenberg shared powerful insights on leadership and team development. He spoke about the impact of compassion, courtesy, and intentional culture building, emphasizing how positive team culture directly influences performance, morale, and results across the organization.

Codie Sanchez | Live Q and A

Codie Sanchez led an engaging conversation that encouraged franchisees to ask direct questions about business growth, opportunity, and operational challenges. Her straightforward responses pushed owners to think creatively, pursue new ideas, and strengthen the foundation of their businesses as they plan for the future.

Momentum for the Year Ahead

Throughout the weekend, franchisees also heard from ResiBrands coaches, marketing leaders, and experienced franchise owners who shared proven strategies and real stories from the field. These sessions provided practical value and reinforced the importance of community, collaboration, and culture-driven leadership.

As ResiCon continues to grow in size, energy, and influence, it reflects the unified culture that sets ResiBrands apart. The event demonstrates that when franchisees support each other, learn together, and celebrate achievements collectively, they build a culture that drives strong and sustainable growth across the entire network.

