Ingenuity Trading Announces Successful Year One Go-Live of U.S. Equities Trading Platform

Modern Architecture and Resilient Infrastructure Power a Strong First Year

Ingenuity delivers a trading stack that matches the speed and intelligence of markets. Built AI-native from day one, it enables real-time analytics, customization, and ultra-fast execution!” — Karthik Teki, CEO, Ingenuity Trading

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading, an AI-powered institutional trading platform designed to unify research, ideation, and seamless multi-asset execution, today announced its go-live. Demonstrating rapid execution and delivery, Ingenuity has gone live in its inaugural year, now offering U.S. equities execution with Sweep, VWAP, TWAP, POV, and Liquidity Seeking algorithms through a purpose-built, ultra low latency execution stack.Built with modern data architectures and real-time intelligence, Ingenuity enables traders to move from idea generation to order execution in seconds, supported by an end-to-end infrastructure purpose-built for institutional workflows. The platform’s capabilities span equities, with an architecture designed to extend across futures, options, FX, and additional asset classes.Ingenuity Trading’s ability to go live in its first year reflects the strength of its partnership with ThinkAlpha Technologies. Through integrated brokerage services, technology support, and shared operational expertise, ThinkAlpha Technologies played a key role in accelerating Ingenuity’s path to production. ThinkAlpha Technologies’s ultra-low-latency transaction platform provided the speed and stability required for rapid development, and its powerful data platform delivered high-quality market and reference data essential for high-speed trading. This collaboration enabled a fast and seamless transition from development to live trading.AI-Driven Workflow TransformationIngenuity integrates three core components into a single institutional platform:- AI-powered research and ideation — allowing users to interpret simple English requests and translate them into quantitative insights, model evaluations, or order-customization logic.- Real-time trade analytics & adaptive recommendations — enabling traders to receive intra-trade insights, performance diagnostics, and AI-guided adjustments as market conditions evolve.- Ultra low-latency execution solution designed to outperform traditional agency routing platforms by an order of magnitude. Its highly concurrent processing and optimized market connectivity provide a tangible advantage in execution quality.This unified architecture simplifies institutional workflows, removes manual bottlenecks, and empowers users to operate with a level of speed and precision difficult to achieve with traditional electronic trading stacks.A Platform Built for the Next Decade of Electronic TradingWith its launch, Ingenuity Trading enters the market as a modern alternative to legacy offerings—combining the execution performance of electronic trading specialists with the intelligence, automation, and flexibility of next-generation AI systems. The firm’s vision is to empower traders with a platform that reduces operational overhead, increases execution transparency, and accelerates the path from alpha discovery to trade completion.About Ingenuity Trading:Ingenuity Trading is a FinTech company transforming institutional execution through a next-generation trading platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows—enabling clients to trade equities, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.Founded by Karthik Teki and Pallav Chhaochhria, and guided by industry veterans including Naz Al-Khudairi, Ingenuity brings deep domain expertise to the forefront of trading innovation. The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help institutional traders optimize execution and reduce costs. Ingenuity delivers a consistent experience for sales traders, PMs, and quants across asset classes, geographies, and trading styles—unlocking new levels of productivity and control.About ThinkAlpha Technologies:Founded by industry veterans, ThinkAlpha Technologies is a high-performance fintech platform purpose-built for transactional, analytical, and programmatic trading at scale. ThinkAlpha Technologies combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a commitment to innovation, delivering ultra-low-latency execution, real-time analytics, and robust risk services for institutional clients.ThinkAlpha Technologies’s proprietary technology stack features high-speed trading SDKs in C++ and Python, a next-generation market data infrastructure, and flexible APIs—all designed to support execution latencies under 50 microseconds. By colocating in NY4 and leveraging advanced programming techniques alongside direct market access, the platform delivers unmatched data throughput and lightning-fast trade execution. ThinkAlpha Technologies has also developed a powerful analytics engine that enables the creation of arbitrary queries into dynamic actionable trading insights, including using a natural language interface--bridging the gap between human language and high-speed algorithmic analysisMedia Contact:Ingenuity Trading: Karthik TekiThinkAlpha: Eugene Choe

