Former Tennessee Walking Horse President Named One of the Nation's Top Lobbyists for 2025

Marty Irby and President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019 Marty Irby and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA Marty Irby joins U.S. Sen. "Coach" Tommy Tuberville and Members of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association in Washington, D.C.

Capitol South's Leadership and Federal Lobbying Expertise Secure Position Among Washington’s Power Players for the Sixth Time

Marty Irby has been the most effective advocate for horses and those of us who love them that Washington, D.C., has ever seen.” — Monty Roberts, world-renowned horseman & ‘The Man Who Listens to Horses.’

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders' & Exhibitors' Association (TWHBEA), Marty Irby, has been named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2025, marking his sixth appearance on the prestigious list and reinforcing his status as one of the most effective advocates in Washington. Previously honored in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, Irby again appears in the influential “Hired Gun” category — a distinction recognizing top-performing contract lobbyists among more than 12,500 registered advocates shaping federal policy across Congress and the Trump Administration.

Irby, a former 8-time World and World Grand Champion equestrian in the walking horse world, now CEO of the Washington, D.C. based Capitol South, LLC, has become a leading voice on agriculture, national security, election integrity, autism awareness, and animal welfare issues. His work in the animal welfare space began during his time as president of TWHBEA from 2010-2012, and 2013 testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives in support of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, that would help end the scourge of "soring" Tennessee Walking Horses, a practice that has plagued the breed since the 1950's.

Following his 2013 testimony, Irby joined former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-KY, in championing the PAST Act, as his Press Secretary and Communications Director. The measure eventually passed the U.S. House in 2019, renamed the U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings Memorial PAST Act, but failed to see action in the U.S. Senate. Subsequently, Irby, leaders at Animal Wellness Action, and leaders in the Tennessee Walking Horse breed, negotiated a revised version of the legislation backed by animal welfare groups, Members of the Tennessee Congressional Delegation, and Monty Roberts, "The Man Who Listens to Horses," to amend the Horse Protection Act of 1970 authored by the late U.S. Sens. Howard Baker, R-TN, and Joe Tydings, D-MD, that brought a much needed compromise to the table in 2020, but was blocked by some who refused to make slight changes to the bill. Irby turned his focus toward passing the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), that was eventually signed into law that same year by President Donald J. Trump, and outlawed race-day doping in Thoroughbred horse racing, another issue that had plagued the equine industry for decades.

Irby's successful lobbying work to protect animals has secured the enactment of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, FDA Modernization Act, Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, Parity in Animal Cruelty Enforcement (PACE) Act, PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act, Reducing Animal Testing Act, Rescuing Animals With Rewards (RAWR) Act, the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, a ban on Greyhound racing in Florida, and ban on bestiality in the State of Kentucky.

The Capitol South team has also successfully advanced high-impact initiatives for clients including the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Moms for America, Competitive Markets Action, United Sovereign Americans, Mitchell’s Place, Tranquility AI, Food Solutions Action, Tiger Century Aircraft, Inc., Miguel Serrano, the Environmental Working Group, and the American Saddlebred Horse industry.

“I am extremely grateful to be recognized again in 2025 by The Hill as one of the nation’s top lobbyists and appreciate our wonderful clients and team members who made this victory possible,” said Marty Irby, President and CEO of Capitol South, LLC. “The victories we’ve secured together — protecting American freedom, strengthening election integrity, creating awareness about autism, and ensuring enforcement of the Horse Protection Act have been very rewarding, and the horses will always have my heart."

Impact in 2025:

In 2025, Capitol South played a key role in:

• advancing major reforms in agriculture,

• ensuring proper enforcement of the Horse Protection Act,

• protecting family farmers from corporate monopolies,

• improving USDA budget transparency and accountability, and

• supporting the aerospace and national defense sectors through strategic initiatives.

“Marty Irby has been the most effective advocate for horses and those of us who love them that Washington, D.C., has ever seen,” said Monty Roberts, world-renowned horse trainer and ‘The Man Who Listens to Horses.’ “Irby’s past work to end doping in American horse racing — and most recently his representation of leaders in the American Saddlebred industry — are historical markers that will outlive all of us in the horse world. I am proud to call him my friend.”

“We appreciate Marty’s tremendous work in helping us fight corruption in Washington, D.C., and groups like the so-called National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Pork Producers Council, who continue to put American family farmers out of business,” said Jonathan Buttram, president of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association and treasurer of the Organization for Competitive Markets.“

Irby’s career has earned him recognition from President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019; a prestigious honor from the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for his work on equine welfare; and the Helmuth Award from the Organization for Competitive Markets in 2024 for helping American family farmers at a great personal cost to himself. His commitment to advancing solutions in autism, election integrity, agriculture, and national defense continues to define him as a principled and results-driven leader.

Capitol South, LLC is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm specializing in public affairs and advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Utilizing proven strategies and deep policy expertise, the firm advances legislation and regulatory solutions in agriculture, environmental policy, energy, appropriations, natural resources, artificial intelligence, and national security.

Fox 10 News Interviews Marty Irby on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who Honored Irby in 2020.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.