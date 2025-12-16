Illegal Honduran National Indicted on Drug and Immigration Crimes in Utah after Law Enforcement Allegedly Seized 21,000 Fentanyl Pills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – An undocumented Honduran national living in the United States illegally, was remanded into federal custody following his initial appearance on drug and immigration crimes.

Norlan Guillermo Andino-Torres, 33, of Honduras, who has been living in West Jordan, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 10, 2025, after he allegedly sold law enforcement fentanyl during a controlled buy, and after they seized approximately 21,000 fentanyl pills during the execution of a search warrant.

According to court documents, during the first week of December 2025, FBI agents conducted a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Andino-Torres, which field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Subsequently, on December 4, 2025, his vehicle and residence in West Jordan were searched pursuant to a search warrant. Agents seized 1,131 grams of fentanyl (approximately 11,000 pills) from his vehicle. Agents also seized an additional 1,043 grams of fentanyl (approximately 10,000 pills) from his residence. Andino-Torres was taken into custody. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Andino-Torres, has been removed from the United States on six prior occasions dating back to 2012.

Andino-Torres is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and reentry of a previously removed alien. A three-day jury trial is scheduled for February 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in courtroom 3.1. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

United States Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated jointly by FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Special Assistant United States Attorney Peter Reichman of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.