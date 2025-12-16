Beaumont felon sentenced for federal firearms violation

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Cydney James Dorsey, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 58 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale on December 16, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on September 8, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to the parking lot of SNS grocery store on Concord Avenue in Beaumont as a large crowd had gathered and refused to leave. As police attempted to dispel the crowd, Dorsey ran from them, and in the process, discarded a firearm. Dorsey was apprehended carrying a bag that had a magazine with ammunition. Further investigation revealed Dorsey had a previous felony conviction which prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.

###