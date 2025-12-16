Union City “Ghost Preparer” Sentenced to Prison for Fraudulently Seeking Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Employment Tax Credits

Scheme caused IRS to issue over $1.5 million in fraudulent tax refund

AUGUSTA, GA: On December 15, 2025, a truckdriver who operated a “ghost” tax preparation business on the side was sentenced to federal prison for making claims for refunds of false COVID-19 related employment tax credits.

Dantavious Jackson, 39, Union City, Georgia, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for executing a mail fraud scheme to defraud the United States by making claims for refunds of false COVID-19 related employment tax credits announced Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1.5 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service by U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Tax preparers have a responsibility to accurately prepare tax returns on behalf of their clients. Jackson not only undermined the American tax system and the trust of taxpayers relying on his expertise,” said U.S. Attorney Heap, “but he also took advantage of pandemic relief funds that were intended to help individuals harmed by the pandemic. The sentence imposed by the Court reflects the serious nature of Jackson’s conduct. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia works closely with our partners at IRS Criminal Investigation to protect the law-abiding American public and the treasury by stopping this fraud.”

According to court documents, Jackson owned and operated a trucking business in Union City, Georgia. He also had a side business preparing tax forms for a fee. By law, any individual who assists in preparing federal tax returns for a fee is required to obtain a preparer identification number (“PTIN”) from the IRS. Jackson prepared and filed tax returns as a “ghost preparer,” omitting his identity by PTIN or by any other means on the returns he filed for clients.

In addition, Jackson applied for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act), enacted on March 27, 2020. This Act provided for an employee retention credit (“ERC”), designed to encourage businesses to keep employees on their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson executed a scheme to defraud the United States by preparing and filing thirty-five IRS Forms 941 for himself and two clients that falsely claimed they were entitled to receive $4,112,297 in tax refunds based on fraudulently claimed ERCs. Jackson fabricated wages and employees to claim ERCs inducing the U.S. Treasury to mail $1,567,855 in fraudulent tax refunds to himself and his clients.

“IRS Criminal Investigation special agents and our law enforcement partners will continue investigating and forwarding for prosecution, individuals like Dantavious Jackson, who defrauded American taxpayers at a time when businesses needed funds to help keep employees on their payrolls,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “During FY25, IRS Criminal Investigation initiated 588 investigations involving more than $5.6 billion of potentially fraudulent Employee Retention Credits related to tax years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.”

This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs, III.