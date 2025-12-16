Arkansas woman sentenced to federal prison for East Texas drug trafficking violation

TEXARKANA, Texas –A Texarkana, Arkansas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Terri Lynn Cooley, 55, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III on December 16, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on October 11, 2023, Cooley was stopped in Texarkana, Texas for driving at night without headlights. During the stop, it was discovered she had an active warrant and was arrested. A search of the vehicle following Cooley’s arrest led to the discovery of 109.85 grams of methamphetamine.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Texas Department of Public Safety; and the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

