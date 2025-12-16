Baltimore Felon Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Adam B. Abelson sentenced Jermaine Porter, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland, today, to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. At the time of this conviction, Porter was on federal supervised release for a 2018 conviction for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. On October 7, 2025, Chief U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III, sentenced Porter to two years in federal prison for his violation of federal supervised release as a result of this conviction, which will be served consecutive to today’s sentence, for a total of eight years in prison.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Charles Doerrer, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – Baltimore Field Division, and Commissioner Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

According to evidence presented at trial, on March 3, 2023, BPD’s Northeast District Action Team conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Loch Raven Blvd. Prior to the traffic stop, officers observed Porter moving in his seat, which led them to believe he was hiding something. Officers stopped Porter and removed him from the vehicle. In the vehicle, they found a light blue SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun loaded with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on the seat directly underneath Porter’s legs. This is Porter’s second federal felony conviction. Due to prior felony convictions, Porter is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the ATF and BPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney LaRai Everett and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Keelan Diana who are prosecuting the case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.



