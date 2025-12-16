Gainesville Man Sentenced To More Than Ten Years For Role In Convenience Store Robbery

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland has sentenced Jhakheem Smith (26, Gainesville) to 10 years and 6 months in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store in Clearwater in November 2023. Earlier this year, Smith pleaded guilty to robbing and conspiring to rob the store. He pleaded not guilty to brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Smith proceeded to trial on the firearm charge. A federal jury found Smith guilty of the firearm offense in March 2025.

According to testimony and evidence presented at the trial, on November 8, 2023,

Store surveillance video showed Jones and Smith jumping over the counter to confront the victim. The video also showed Smith searching throughout the store for a safe which allegedly contained additional money. The safe was never found. The store surveillance video also showed Smith attempting to damage the store surveillance cameras. Text messages obtained pursuant to a search warrant for Jones’s phone revealed text messages between Jones and Smith planning the robbery.

Jones pleaded guilty to all three charges in the indictment. On February 6, 2025, Jones was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Clearwater Police Department, the Largo Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Samantha Newman.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.