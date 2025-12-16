Tampa Sex Offender Indicted For Distribution And Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material And Escape

Tampa, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging Richard Plummer (44, Tampa) with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material and escape. If convicted on all counts, Plummer faces a maximum penalty of 65 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, in 2018, Plummer was convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Between October 29 and 31, 2025, Plummer distributed and possessed a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. On November 1, 2025, Plummer escaped from the Bureau of Prisons and the Tampa Residential Re-Entry Center, a facility where he was serving his sentence.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tampa Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Derry.

