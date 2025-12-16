Member of the Lynn Chapter of the Trinitarios Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy

BOSTON – A member of the Lynn Chapter of the Trinitarios pleaded guilty today to racketeering charges, including his participation in two murders and one attempted murder.

James Jimenez, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy. U.S. Senior District Court Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for March 24, 2026. Miliano was arrested and charged in February 2025, and was alleged to have participated in the murders of Jandriel Heredia and Abraham Diaz in September 2023.

The Trinitarios is a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Trinitarios adhere to a Magna Carta, employ an internal hierarchy to organize and execute violence and undertake extensive efforts to maintain the secrecy of the organization and its members.

In February 2025, federal racketeering charges were unsealed against 22 leaders and members of the Trinitarios. The charges were the result of a multi jurisdictional investigation that began in the aftermath of four murders and a series of attempted murders and shootings that took place in Lynn in 2023, allegedly committed by the Trinitarios criminal enterprise and its members. In March 2025, a Lynn member of the Trinitarios was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In June 2025, two members of the Trinitarios were charged with kidnapping a drug supplier. In July 2025, the leader of the Lynn Chapter was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Jimenez is the eighth defendant to plead guilty.

During today’s court proceeding, Jimenez admitted to his membership in the gang and participation in two shootings where the Trinitarios intended to kill rival gang members. The first incident took place in August 2023 following the death of a Trinitario member who was believed to have been killed by a rival gang member. Jimenez and five other Trinitarios set out to ambush and kill rival gang members who were at a music studio in Lynn.

Jimenez also admitted to his participation in the Sept. 2, 2023 murders of Jandriel Heredia and Abraham Diaz. Jimenez admitted to meeting with other Trinitario members prior to the shooting and learning about the plan to kill a rival gang member who the Trinitarios believed was present at a party on Essex Street in Lynn. Jimenez admitted to driving by the party a number of times, and relaying information about what he observed to the other Trinitarios knowing that the information would be used to further their plan to murder rival gang members. Later that night, members of the Trinitarios drove by the party and discharged numerous rounds at the people gathered outside celebrating a recent graduation. Seven people were shot during this incident, and Abraham Diaz and Jandriel Heredia later died from the gunshot wounds they sustained. After the shooting, Jimenez also worked with other Trinitarios and assisted in concealing and destroying evidence.

The charge of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity (also known as “racketeering conspiracy” or “RICO conspiracy”) provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker; Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble; and Lynn Police Chief Christopher P. Reddy made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

