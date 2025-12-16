Revolution Technologies Acquires Solerity to Strengthen Government Contracting Capabilities

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solerity, Inc. has agreed to join with Revolution Technologies under their ownership. Revolution Technologies is a well-established, rapidly growing consulting and staffing firm headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, with offices and recruiting hubs across the United States.This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining Revolution Technologies' national staffing expertise and recruiting scale with Solerity's deep technical capabilities in systems engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics, high-performance computing, and program management for Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agency clients.Ted Parker, CEO of Revolution Technologies, stated: 'We are thrilled to welcome Solerity to the Revolution family. Solerity's outstanding reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. This partnership allows us to significantly expand our presence in the government contracting sector while providing our combined clients with unparalleled access to top talent and innovative services.'"Babs Doherty, CEO of Solerity, added: "Joining forces with Revolution Technologies is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and enhance the support we provide to our vital government customers. Revolution's national recruiting infrastructure and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner to help us pursue larger, more complex programs while preserving our culture and focus on mission speed."The acquisition reflects growing consolidation in the government technology and staffing markets, driven by increasing demand for specialized talent in national security and federal IT modernization.About Revolution Technologies: Founded in 1993, Revolution Technologies is one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S., with offices nationwide and a state-of-the-art recruiting hub in Melbourne, Florida. The company provides staff augmentation, managed service programs, consulting, and direct hire services to middle-market, Fortune 1000, and government clients. For more information, visit www.revolutiontechnologies.com About Solerity: Solerity is a professional and technical services company dedicated to accelerating national security through innovative IT solutions. Serving key federal agencies since 1991, Solerity specializes in systems and software engineering, cybersecurity, cloud support, data analytics, and program management. For more information, visit www.solerity.com Media Contacts: Revolution Technologies: info@revolutiontechnologies.comSolerity: partner@solerity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.