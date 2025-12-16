Harper International Successfully Commissions Scientific Line for Bitumen Carbon Fiber

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harper International, world leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, has successfully completed installation and commissioning of its Scientific Line for the production of carbon fiber from bitumen. The system is now operational at Alberta Innovates’ new research facility, which officially opened on Friday, November 28th, 2025.Utilizing Harper’s unparalleled expertise and decades of experience with pitch carbon fiber to address challenges of bitumen-derived precursor fibers, this unique carbonization line offers flexible processing options including adjustable transport, tensioning, heating and gas-flow patterns. Low- and zero-tension transport of fibers is possible in the Oxidation Ovens, Low Temperature Furnace, High Temperature Furnace and Ultra High Temperature Furnace. Designed for efficiency and precision, the system delivers a research scale capacity of up to 3 kg/day while optimizing product quality.“Harper is pleased to have successfully commissioned our flexible Scientific Line which is tailored to Alberta Innovates’ goals, enabling both the production of carbon fiber derived from bitumen as well as testing and scale-up of standard and future carbonization processes. This carbon fiber processing line opens the doors to reduce the cost of carbon fiber production and unlock new applications.” says Briana Tom, Harper Sales Engineer.About Harper InternationalHarper International is a global leader in complete thermal processing solutions and technical services for the production of advanced materials. From concept to commercialization, from research scale to full production line operations, Harper delivers the most innovative furnace and oven designs in the world. For decades, they have pioneered thermal processing technology innovations with a focus on systems operating from 500 to 3000°C and in non-ambient atmospheres. For additional information, please visit www.harperintl.com or email info@harperintl.com.

