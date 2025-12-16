Aqualia Highlights Global Leadership in Resilient Water Infrastructure with Landmark Entry into Japan

MDS Aqualia Logo

Aqualia, enters the Japanese market through a groundbreaking contract to renovate and operate the Toyohashi Water Treatment Plant in Aichi Prefecture

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDS Aqualia , a growing water infrastructure partner across Texas, announced a major global milestone as its parent company, Aqualia, enters the Japanese market through a groundbreaking contract to renovate and operate the Toyohashi Water Treatment Plant in Aichi Prefecture. The project showcases advanced technologies and resilience-driven design that mirror the solutions MDS Aqualia is bringing to U.S. municipalities as they work to modernize aging systems and secure long-term water supply.Aqualia, together with a consortium led by Infroneer Holdings Co., Ltd., has been awarded the renovation of the Toyohashi Water Treatment Plant and the long-term operation of two water treatment facilities and their associated infrastructure. This historic contract is the first in Japan to combine the Build-Transfer (BT) model with a concession awarded to a group that includes a Western company—an approach that will deliver modernized infrastructure and ensure the treatment of more than 80,000 m³ of water per day.A model of resilience and innovation relevant to Texas communitiesTexas cities continue to navigate rapid population growth, drought, climate pressures, and the need to upgrade critical infrastructure. The Toyohashi project demonstrates Aqualia’s ability to integrate advanced solutions that improve stability and efficiency—capabilities that increasingly benefit utilities and public entities across the Lone Star State.The project applies state-of-the-art treatment technologies, IoT-based smart monitoring systems, and optimized construction methods. It features crisis-ready design, including anti-seismic engineering under the “phase-free” concept, as well as hybrid energy systems incorporating hydrogen to support carbon-neutrality objectives. These strategies align closely with Texas utilities’ priorities around reliability, resilience, and energyA Milestone in Aqualia’s International ExpansionThe Toyohashi plant—originally commissioned in 1967—supplies water to the cities of Toyohashi, Toyokawa, and Shinshiro, serving the Higashi Mikawa region of Aichi Prefecture. After more than five decades of operation, the modernization project will significantly increase operational efficiency and resilience.With this entry into Japan, Aqualia now operates in 19 countries, including the United States, Mexico, France, Portugal, Italy, Romania, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Chile. The company provides sustainable water services to more than 45 million people worldwide, with international activities representing nearly half of total revenues (€731 million at the end of 2024).Aqualia is jointly owned by the global citizen services group FCC (51%) and the Australian ethical investment fund IFM Investors (49%). According to the latest Global Water Intelligence ranking (December 2024), Aqualia is the fourth-largest water company in Europe by population served and the ninth-largest globally.About MDS AqualiaMDS Aqualia delivers resilience through innovation, sustainability, and community partnerships. With a growing presence across Texas, the company helps municipalities modernize infrastructure, improve operational reliability, and secure long-term water supply through integrated, cost-effective solutions.Learn more: www.mdswater.com Media ContactAndrea Gomez 832-858-5850Erika Abboud 832-216-0122marketing.usa@aqualia.com

