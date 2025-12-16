Teleworks Invests in Advanced Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Technology to Enhance Connectivity Services Across Connecticut
Teleworks, a leading provider of structured cabling in Connecticut, announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art fiber optics fusion splicer.
The new fusion splicer will allow Teleworks’ technicians to perform precision-level fiber optic installations and repairs, improving signal quality, reducing downtime, and enabling clients to take advantage of the rapid shift toward high-bandwidth, fiber-based networks.
“Fiber connectivity is becoming the backbone of modern business,” said Rob Sylvester, President of Teleworks. “Investing in this advanced fusion splicing technology helps us deliver the highest quality installations possible. It gives our clients stronger, faster, and more secure connections—and positions Teleworks to support the growing demand for fiber across Connecticut.”
Fusion splicing is widely considered the gold standard for joining fiber optic cables due to its low signal loss and long-term durability. By integrating this technology into its service offerings, Teleworks strengthens its capabilities in:
High-speed internet installations
Data center and server room cabling
VoIP and telecommunications infrastructure
Security systems and surveillance networks
Large-scale commercial wiring projects
Teleworks’ investment signals their commitment to staying ahead of evolving network requirements as more organizations transition from traditional copper infrastructure to fiber solutions.
“Our goal has always been to provide the most reliable and future-proof systems for our customers,” added Sylvester. “This new equipment ensures we’re ready for what comes next—whether it’s higher bandwidth needs, smart building technologies, or expanding fiber throughout Connecticut’s business communities.”
Founded in Connecticut, Teleworks serves businesses across Hartford, Tolland, Middlesex, and New Haven Counties, offering structured cabling, phone systems, IT relocation, security solutions, and business internet services.
About Teleworks
Teleworks provides integrated technology infrastructure solutions—including structured cabling, VoIP phone systems, fiber optic installations, surveillance systems, IT relocation, and business internet services—for organizations throughout Connecticut. With a focus on reliability, performance, and customer service, Teleworks helps businesses build the network foundation they need to grow.
Rob Sylvester
Teleworks
+1 860-808-0808
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.