What Sets a Top Mortgage Broker in Houston Apart: Experience, Strategy, and the Broker Advantage

Houston mortgage broker Steve Kyles shares what sets top brokers apart, including experience, VA expertise, and the advantage of access to 42 wholesale lenders.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As homebuyers navigate an increasingly complex lending environment, choosing the right mortgage broker in Houston has become one of the most important decisions in the homebuying process. Steve Kyles, CEO of ProLending Mortgage and a 24-year industry veteran, says most consumers are not shopping for mortgages at all… they are shopping for homes, and that reality changes what truly matters in a lender.

“People don’t wake up wanting a mortgage,” said Kyles. “They want a house. The mortgage is simply the required step to get there. Our job as mortgage brokers and mortgage lenders serving Houston is to remove confusion, simplify the process, and guide clients through what can feel overwhelming with clear next steps and proactive communication.”

Kyles is widely recognized as a trusted mortgage broker and mortgage lender in Houston, frequently recommended by local Realtors for his ability to communicate clearly, close on time, and guide clients through complex transactions with confidence.

The Broker Advantage: Access to 42 Wholesale Lenders

Unlike banks or retail lenders that rely on a single investor and a single set of guidelines, ProLending Mortgage operates as a true broker with access to 42 wholesale lending partners.

This broker advantage allows Kyles and his team to:

• Compare pricing across dozens of lenders

• Match each borrower to the most competitive program available

• Avoid one-size-fits-all underwriting decisions

• Solve complex loan scenarios efficiently

• Provide stronger options for veterans, first-time buyers, and investors

“For VA buyers especially, access matters,” Kyles said. “Every VA lender has different overlays, turn times, and interpretations of guidelines. Having access to multiple wholesalers ensures veterans are not limited by one lender’s restrictions.”

VA Lending With Real Military Understanding

VA lending is a core focus at ProLending Mortgage. Kyles’ connection to the military runs deep, with family ties to the Air Force and Navy, including his father, grandfather, and brother.

“VA loans are not just another product for us,” Kyles said. “They require respect for the borrower, deep knowledge of the guidelines, and the ability to structure approvals that truly serve veterans and their families.”

With broker access to multiple VA wholesalers, ProLending Mortgage is often able to deliver smoother approvals, competitive pricing, and faster closings for VA buyers across Houston and surrounding communities.

What Buyers Should Look for in a Mortgage Broker

According to Kyles, the best mortgage brokers share a common set of traits, regardless of market conditions.

Homebuyers should look for:

• Experience navigating both simple and complex loans

• Broker access rather than reliance on one bank or investor

• VA expertise for veterans and active-duty families

• Strategy and clarity instead of jargon and guesswork

• Speed and communication with proactive updates

• A process-driven approach that is consistent and predictable

“Every client we work with is guided through a simple, repeatable process that replaces confusion with clear next steps, regardless of loan complexity,” Kyles said. “That clarity is what creates confidence.”

Retail Discipline Meets Broker Flexibility

With roughly half of his 24-year career spent in retail lending and half in the broker world, Kyles has built a lending process that blends structure with flexibility.

This approach delivers:

• A consistent experience from application to closing

• Early identification of potential issues

• Proactive communication with clients and Realtors

• Faster decision-making

• A smoother overall transaction

“That blend is rare,” said Kyles. “Most lenders are either rigid or chaotic. Our goal is to be organized, strategic, and flexible... all at the same time.”

Serving Houston Buyers, Veterans, and Investors

ProLending Mortgage serves a broad range of clients, including:

• Veterans using VA loans

• Primary and second-home buyers

• Buyers using Conventional and Jumbo financing

• Self-employed borrowers

• Real estate investors using DSCR loans

• Realtors seeking a dependable lending partner

Across every scenario, the mission remains the same: make the process easy, clear, and predictable.

About Steve Kyles and ProLending Mortgage

Steve Kyles is a 24-year mortgage professional, top one percent loan officer, and CEO of ProLending Mortgage. As a trusted mortgage broker in Houston and experienced mortgage lender, he specializes in VA loans, Conventional loans, Jumbo loans, DSCR investor financing, and complex loan scenarios. With experience in both retail and broker lending, Kyles delivers a strategy-first, process-driven experience supported by access to 42 wholesale lenders.

ProLending Mortgage serves clients across Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Richmond, Rosenberg, Pearland, Cypress, and Fulshear.

