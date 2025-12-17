Denken Solutions, Inc. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Eighth Time

Denken Solutions Inc., an Inc 5000 honoree Raj Maddula, Founder and CEO of Denken Solutions, Inc.

Denken Solutions earns its 8th Inc. 5000 honor, showcasing resilience through industry diversification.

Honored to be recognized eight times as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America since our inception in 2010.” — Raj Maddula, Founder & CEO, Denken Solutions, Inc.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denken Solutions, Inc. , a leading IT, professional, engineering, healthcare, and workforce solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth time. The company achieved this recognition five consecutive times from 2016 to 2020 and again for two straight years from 2024 to 2025, highlighting its sustained growth and long-term resilience.In the 2025 Inc. 5000 rankings, Denken Solutions earned No. 4,795 , posting 60% three-year revenue growth. The company was previously ranked No. 3,542 in 2024, No. 2,193 in 2020, No. 1,243 in 2019, No. 1,635 in 2018, No. 2,396 in 2017, and No. 2,278 in 2016.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America eight times since our inception in 2010,” said Raj Maddula, Founder and CEO of Denken Solutions, Inc. “We credit this achievement to our Denkenites, our enterprise customers, and hospital systems. Their continued partnership has been the foundation of our success.”Founded in 2010, Denken Solutions began as an SAP consulting partner and later expanded to work directly with enterprise customers and large hospital systems. Over time, the company diversified its offerings to include comprehensive staffing and consulting services across multiple industries.Today, Denken Solutions provides staffing solutions across the IT, professional, administrative, engineering, light industrial, and healthcare sectors, enabling organizations to scale efficiently with high-quality talent.“The staffing industry has been particularly challenging since 2023,” Maddula added. “However, Denken continued to grow through strategic diversification across multiple staffing verticals, allowing us to remain resilient and adaptable in a difficult market.”The Inc. 5000, published annually by Inc. Magazine, is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, recognizing organizations for exceptional revenue growth, innovation, and perseverance.About Denken Solutions, Inc.Denken Solutions, Inc. is a fast-growing contingent workforce solutions company headquartered in Irvine, California. The company provides consulting and staffing services to enterprise clients and hospital systems in technology, healthcare, engineering, and professional services. Denken Solutions is recognized for its global delivery model, operational excellence, and commitment to client success.For more information, visit https://www.denkensolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.