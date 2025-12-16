Crovetti Orthopaedics Announces the Arrival of Dr. Philip Blaney, Bringing Expanded Sports Medicine Expertise to Nevada

Dr. Philip A. Blaney joins the Crovetti Ortho team in Southern Nevada.

From Youth Athletes to Active Adults, Dr. Blaney Offers Comprehensive Non-Operative Care and Concussion Management

I’ve always been an advocate for my patients. I want the time and space to engage with them, support them, and educate them about becoming and staying healthy. I’ve found that here at Crovetti Ortho.” — Dr. Philip A. Blaney

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Crovetti, Jr, DO is pleased to announce that Philip A. Blaney, MD, MBA, MS has accepted a position with the team of dedicated physicians and surgeons at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . Dr. Blaney is now seeing patients at both the Las Vegas and Henderson locations of Crovetti Orthopaedics.An experienced Sports Medicine Specialist, Dr. Philip Blaney provides full-spectrum non-operative care for patients of all ages - from kids with fractures to adults managing injuries or orthopaedic disease. His sports medicine expertise spans the prevention and treatment of injuries for youth, adult recreational athletes, and collegiate and professional competitors. He also maintains a strong clinical and research focus in concussion management.A Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Blaney has centered his career on Sports Medicine from the very beginning. He has served as Team Physician for multiple professional, collegiate, and high school athletic programs, while also holding roles as an Academic Advisor, Faculty Member, Lab Director and Instructor, Lecturer, Researcher, and volunteer physician both in the U.S. and abroad.“The role of a sports medicine physician has changed in the past 20 years, with a realization that sports medicine is more than just orthopedics. It encompasses all aspects of the athlete’s health,” says Dr. Blaney. “This change affected the very reasons I chose to become a doctor, as the science of Primary Care Sports Medicine appealed to me early on. I am – and always have been – a doctor for the relationships I know it can build toward a patient’s path to wellness. That’s one of the key reasons I chose to join Crovetti Orthopaedics over other opportunities.“Helping people reach their physical goals, keeping them active, offering non-surgical paths when appropriate — or helping them determine when surgery may be the better long-term solution — all of this requires time, trust, and an understanding of the needs of the whole patient,” he continues. “These things don’t happen in a corporate environment or in ten-minute consultations. I’ve always been an advocate for my patients. I want the time and space to engage with them, support them, and educate them about becoming and staying healthy. I’m glad I’ve found that environment here at Crovetti Ortho, as it's clear we all share the same intent for our patients.”Dr. Philip Blaney’s educational path began with an Associate of Science degree from Dixie State College in St. George, Utah. He then earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Kinesiology, with emphases in Exercise Physiology and Biomechanics, from Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.During his fourth year of medical school, he also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He then completed his three-year Family Medicine Residency at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, followed by a Sports Medicine Fellowship with Intermountain Healthcare at Utah Valley Orthopedic Center in Provo, Utah.Dr. Blaney entered medical school with many medical interests and ultimately determined that family medicine with sports medicine specialization was not only a perfect fit for his personality and style of patient care, but it also allows him to discuss surgical considerations knowledgeably and collaborate seamlessly with the surgeons at Crovetti Orthopaedics. “Working closely with talented surgeons and specialists who can help keep my patients healthy is a huge plus for them in so many ways,” he notes.Dr. Michael Crovetti adds, “I look forward to working with him. Dr. Philip Blaney’s education and training place him in a unique position to offer patients exceptional orthopaedic and sports medicine expertise, combined with the perspective of a non-operative family physician. His commitment to helping patients find the right pathway back to health aligns perfectly with our mission at Crovetti Ortho, and we’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

