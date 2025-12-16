Correira Brothers Moving Achieves 600+ Five-Star Reviews, Setting New Standard in Rhode Island Moving Industry

Correira Brothers Moving & Storage - Providence, Rhode Island's trusted family-owned moving company since 2009 Correira Brothers professional movers demonstrate expert care while handling a valuable antique grandfather clock, reflecting the attention to detail mentioned in over 638 customer reviews Correira Brothers movers at work in Rhode Island, exemplifying the professionalism and dedication that has earned the company a 4.6-star rating across hundreds of customer reviews

Providence moving company's customer feedback reveals consistent excellence in service, professionalism, and care since 2009

These reviews represent real families who trusted us during life's most stressful transitions. Each reminds us why we started this business.” — Raymond Correira

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Correira Brothers Moving & Storage, Rhode Island's premier family-owned moving company , announced today it has surpassed 638 customer reviews with an impressive 4.6-star average rating. This milestone reinforces the company's position as one of the most trusted moving services in the region since its founding in 2009."These reviews represent more than numbers—they represent real families, businesses, and individuals who trusted us during one of life's most stressful transitions," said Raymond Correira, co-founder of Correira Brothers Moving & Storage. "Each review reminds us why we started this business: to provide honest, professional moving services with a personal touch."An analysis of the company's customer reviews reveals consistent themes that set Correira Brothers apart in the competitive moving industry.Exceptional Care and Attention to DetailCustomers repeatedly praise the team's careful handling of belongings, from everyday furniture to priceless family heirlooms. One recent customer noted, "My childhood player piano made the journey from Worcester to Providence and felt like it was magically teleported. Steven, Sam, Brian, and Hiram seamlessly moved the piano from a suburban home to a mill loft with ease."Another customer shared their experience: "They were extremely careful with her furniture and boxes and moved it all in a timely manner on both ends of the move. I can't thank them enough for their kindness and professionalism."Above and Beyond ServiceMultiple reviews highlight instances where Correira Brothers movers went beyond standard expectations to ensure customer satisfaction.Christine Duhaime, who has used the company twice, recalled a particularly challenging moment: "After a very challenging time trying to move a couch through the only possible doorway, Sam went above and beyond to make it happen, removing and then reinstalling the door in the pitch black hallway. I would definitely use this company again and recommend them highly."Christina Calleja emphasized the team's dedication: "They knocked out this move with professionalism, great teamwork and energy. They went above and beyond, packing and caring for all items. If I could bring them to Arizona to help me unpack I definitely would."Professional Yet Personable ApproachCustomers consistently mention the balance of professionalism and friendliness that makes the moving experience less stressful."Brian and Jose were the movers and went above and beyond for me," said customer Lucy. "They were friendly and were careful with my furniture. Also the company had great customer service skills. Diana from the billing department was kind and helpful. I do recommend!"Liz shared her first-time moving experience: "Brian, Malek, and Sam provided excellent service throughout my move. They handled my belongings with care, answered all of my questions, and were flexible when I needed to relocate furniture to different areas. Their professionalism and friendliness made my first moving experience very positive."Efficiency Without CompromiseReviews frequently note that Correira Brothers completes moves efficiently while maintaining quality service standards."Time was under and rate for the company was competitive," noted Christina Calleja, adding that the team worked with "professionalism, great teamwork and energy."Christine Duhaime praised the company's efficiency: "They were efficient and courteous, and careful with my things. I was so pleased with my experience that I used them again for my next move as well."Outstanding Customer Service from Start to FinishThe company's commitment to excellence extends beyond moving day. Office staff receive frequent praise for transparent communication, knowledgeable guidance, and responsive support throughout the moving process.Darlene Beckett shared her complete experience: "Today we were so pleased with Correira Brother's Moving Company. Diana booked our reservation, and she was excellent. She was friendly and knowledgeable and guided us through the paperwork process. Julio and Hiram did a fabulous job as our movers. They were very professional, kind and fast. They both did an exceptional job, and we will be using this wonderful company for all our future moving needs. This is a 5-star honest company with a great staff."Building Long-Term RelationshipsPerhaps the strongest testament to the company's quality comes from customers who return repeatedly and build ongoing relationships with the business.K. Declan, a small business owner, explained: "As a small business owner I have personally worked with many moving companies over the years. I have built a great working relationship with Correira Brothers over the past couple years. They have helped us so many times that I cannot even keep count. The office staff is great, they answer any and all questions and the movers are just as fantastic. Very professional and highly skilled company. Highly highly recommend this for any moving needs. 10 stars!"Shane Landing shared their family's experience: "We were assisted in a difficult move of a family member by Correira Brothers Moving. It had been an extremely stressful situation and we were very much looking forward to the move happening. We had booked in advance and were very happy with the communication up to the day of the move. The movers Brian and Sam showed up on time, so very polite and efficient. It was a great deal of merchandise to be moved. I can happily recommend them for anyone who needs moving."Company Background and Growth"We've built this business on relationships, not transactions," said Jeffrey Correira, co-founder. "Many customers return to us for multiple moves and refer friends and family. That loyalty is the greatest compliment we could receive."Since 2009, Correira Brothers has grown from a humble two-truck operation founded by brothers Raymond and Jeffrey Correira into a comprehensive moving and storage provider serving residential, commercial, and military clients throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.The company specializes in local and long-distance moves, professional packing services, and secure short-term and long-term storage solutions. As a fully licensed, bonded, and insured moving company based in Providence, Correira Brothers continues to invest in training, equipment, and customer service systems to maintain the high standards reflected in their customer reviews."Our goal has always been simple: treat every customer the way we'd want to be treated during a move," Raymond Correira added. "These 638 reviews show that our team lives that commitment every single day."The company serves multiple communities across Rhode Island including Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, and South Kingstown, as well as neighboring areas in Massachusetts and Connecticut.For more information about Correira Brothers Moving & Storage or to read customer testimonials, visit https://correirabros.com/reviews/ or call (401) 252-0535 for a free quote.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.