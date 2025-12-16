Press Releases

12/16/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Eversource Notice that it will Seek $88 Million Rate Hike for Aquarion

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the notice of intent filed by Eversource that the company will seek approval from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for an $88 million rate hike for Aquarion Water Company consumers. If approved, the hike would result in a 42 percent increase in rates.

“After running off their chief regulator, the utilities are rushing in with new demands for millions upon millions of dollars in rate hikes. Eversource filed an excessive and unwarranted rate hike request back in 2022, and when they failed to support their bloated claims, they were stunned when PURA instead decreased their rates. They appealed all the way to the Supreme Court and lost. So then they concocted a new plan to offload Aquarion onto a new nonprofit that would have doubled rates. PURA was right to reject that bad idea as well. Now they are back seeking an even bigger rate hike for Aquarion. We're going to do what we always do-- comb through every line and every page of their filings to ensure Connecticut families aren't paying a penny more than they need to,” said Attorney General Tong.

Aquarion Company and its Connecticut subsidiaries, Aquarion Water Company of Connecticut (AWC-CT) and Torrington Water Company (TWC), is currently by far the largest water company in the state, serving approximately 722,000 people in 62 municipalities across Connecticut.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov